The gulf at the edge of a wider war and the renewed US-Iran conflict

Siddharth Roy

siddharth001.roy@gmail.com

The renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran has crossed yet another dangerous threshold. What began as a series of retaliatory strikes has evolved into a multidimensional conflict involving sustained aerial bombardment, naval blockades, attacks on civilian infrastructure, disruptions to maritime commerce and missile exchanges across the Gulf. The latest American strikes reportedly targeted not only military facilities but also bridges, railway stations, airports and other strategic infrastructure in Iran. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S.-linked military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, reinforcing fears that the conflict is steadily widening into a regional war rather than remaining a bilateral confrontation.

The human and economic costs are rising simultaneously. Iranian authorities continue to report mounting civilian casualties from the latest wave of air strikes, while attacks on commercial shipping and critical infrastructure are disrupting one of the world's most strategically important regions. Every additional day of military escalation narrows the space for diplomacy while increasing the possibility of strategic miscalculation that could draw more regional actors into direct conflict.

From military targets to national infrastructure

One of the most worrying aspects of the latest phase is the apparent expansion of military operations beyond conventional military installations. The striking of bridges, railway stations, and airport facilities indicates a broader strategy aimed at disrupting Iran's transportation and logistical capabilities. While military planners may view such infrastructure as having strategic value, damage to transport networks inevitably affects civilian mobility, emergency services and economic activity.

This represents a major change in the character of the conflict. Modern wars increasingly blur the distinction between military and civilian infrastructure, particularly when transportation, communications and energy facilities become integral to military logistics. Such developments increase humanitarian risks while making post-conflict reconstruction far more complex and expensive.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the world's pressure point

The Strait of Hormuz continues to lie at the centre of the crisis. Nearly one-fifth of global seaborne oil exports and a substantial share of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through this narrow maritime corridor. The United States has strengthened its naval enforcement around Iranian ports, while Tehran has repeatedly warned that continued military pressure could fundamentally alter maritime security in the Gulf.

Even without a complete closure of the Strait, the conflict is already imposing significant costs on international commerce. Commercial shipping has slowed as operators reassess security risks, insurance premiums have increased and freight charges continue to rise. Energy markets remain highly sensitive to every military development, illustrating how geopolitical uncertainty alone can disrupt the global economy long before physical supplies are interrupted.

Beyond Hormuz: A threat to global supply chains

The implications extend beyond a single maritime corridor. Iranian officials have suggested that continued escalation could threaten shipping routes extending beyond the Persian Gulf, including strategic waterways connecting the Red Sea with international trade routes. If multiple maritime chokepoints simultaneously face security risks, the consequences would extend far beyond energy markets to global manufacturing, food supplies and container shipping.

The current conflict therefore represents not merely a regional security crisis but a challenge to the resilience of global supply chains. In an era of closely integrated markets, disruptions in West Asia quickly translate into higher transportation expenses, inflationary pressures and slower economic growth across continents.

India's stakes are greater than oil

For India, the crisis extends well beyond rising fuel prices. Nearly nine million Indians live and work across the Gulf region, while thousands serve aboard merchant vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The reported death of an Indian crew member aboard a UAE-linked tanker demonstrates that civilians are increasingly becoming victims of geopolitical confrontation.

India's strategic interests encompass three interconnected priorities: protecting its overseas citizens, ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies and safeguarding maritime trade. New Delhi's longstanding policy of maintaining constructive engagement with both Washington and Tehran, while simultaneously deepening partnerships with Gulf Arab states, places it in a unique diplomatic position. Preserving this strategic autonomy will become even more important should the conflict continue to expand.

The limits of military power

Washington argues that its campaign is necessary to degrade Iran's military capabilities, secure maritime navigation and protect its regional partners. Tehran, meanwhile, portrays its military actions as legitimate responses to American aggression and decades of sanctions. Both narratives resonate domestically, yet neither offers a convincing path toward lasting stability.

History offers little evidence that military superiority alone can resolve deeply rooted geopolitical rivalries. Decades of sanctions, covert operations, proxy conflicts and periodic military confrontations have repeatedly failed to produce durable political settlements. Instead, each cycle of escalation has deepened mistrust while strengthening hardline constituencies on both sides.

The reported targeting of transport infrastructure illustrates another enduring limitation of military strategy. While such operations may temporarily disrupt logistics, they rarely alter the political calculations that sustain conflict. On the contrary, expanding the range of targets often increases civilian hardship, hardens public opinion and complicates eventual reconciliation.

Diplomacy is losing ground

Perhaps the most alarming feature of the present crisis is the rapid erosion of diplomacy. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security have steadily given way to military coercion. Although diplomatic channels technically remain open, they have become increasingly ineffective as military operations expand faster than political engagement.

The international response has likewise remained fragmented. Sustained diplomatic initiatives capable of bringing the parties back to meaningful negotiations have not matched calls for restraint. Regional powers continue balancing security partnerships with the United States against the practical necessity of maintaining workable relations with Iran, reflecting the complexity of West Asian geopolitics.

A conflict the world cannot ignore

The renewed U.S.-Iran confrontation has evolved into far more than a bilateral dispute. It now encompasses sustained air strikes, attacks on transport infrastructure, naval blockades, missile exchanges across the Gulf, threats to commercial shipping and growing risks to global energy security. Each successive escalation increases the danger that a regional conflict could trigger wider geopolitical and economic consequences.

For India, the challenge lies not merely in managing higher oil prices but also in protecting its diaspora, securing maritime trade and preserving strategic flexibility in one of the world's most volatile regions. For the international community, the stakes are even larger. The stability of global energy markets, the security of international sea lanes and the credibility of diplomatic conflict resolution all hang in the balance.

Military campaigns may deliver tactical successes, but they rarely produce lasting peace. The longer diplomacy remains sidelined, the greater the likelihood that today's Gulf crisis will become tomorrow's international emergency. Preventing that outcome demands urgent restraint, renewed political engagement and a recognition by all parties that strategic stability cannot be built through escalation alone.