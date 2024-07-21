The Hathras stampede: More than just mismanagement

Ritika Das

The tragic stampede at the Mandher Devi Temple in Maharashtra in 2005, which resulted in the deaths of over 291 pilgrims, was once considered the deadliest. However, on July 2, 2024, a similar disaster struck Uttar Pradesh, casting a grim spotlight on the socio-economic conditions driving people, especially women, to religious gatherings.

A satsang (spiritual preaching) organized by the Jagar Guru Baba organization in Mughal Garhi, Hathras district, ended in catastrophe. Led by local preacher Suraj Pal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, the gathering predominantly consisted of Dalit attendees. As Bhole Baba concluded the satsang and approached his car, devotees surged forward to touch his feet, leading to a stampede. The chaos resulted in the deaths of over 121 people and injuries to 80 others.

The aftermath revealed troubling socio-economic realities. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, visited the grieving families. One victim’s family recounted that the chaos ensued after Bhole Baba allegedly announced, “Mere Charno ki Dhool Lo” (take the soil of my feet). Devotees, driven by desperation and faith, rushed to comply, leading to the deadly stampede.

While the lack of proper management was evident, with around 2.5 lakh attendees despite permission for only 80,000, the deeper issue lies in the socio-economic conditions of the attendees. Many were women from poor, low-caste backgrounds, facing personal hardships such as alcoholic, abusive, or unemployed family members. These women sought solace and solutions from Bhole Baba, believing in his proclaimed miraculous powers.

Interviews with the victims’ families and neighbours highlighted their plight. Women like Ramkumari, who believed Bhole Baba cured her kidney stones, and Surajmukhi, who credited him for her son’s birth, exemplify the deep faith these women placed in him. Bhole Baba’s claims, including a failed attempt to revive a dead girl in 2000, had earned him a large following despite being booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of impoverished women who turn to self-styled godmen for solutions to their dire circumstances. Instead of addressing their underlying issues, these women placed their faith in a figure who exploited their desperation.

India, with its diverse religious practices, often sees faith and spirituality intertwined with daily life. However, this desire for religious fulfilment can lead to dangerous outcomes. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly 2,000 people died in stampedes in India from 2000 to 2013. A study by the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction (IJDRR) found that religious gatherings accounted for over 79% of stampedes in India.

The ongoing inquiry into the Hathras incident has led to multiple arrests, with blame shifting between Bhole Baba, the organizers, and the authorities. Despite the tragedy, some devotees remain unwavering in their faith, viewing Bhole Baba as their saviour.

In conclusion, the Hathras stampede serves as a grim reminder of the socio-economic challenges and superstitions that drive people to such gatherings. It calls for introspection on the safety and security of individuals in their pursuit of spiritual solace. While the investigation continues, the loss of innocent lives in search of hope and relief from their desolate conditions remains a poignant and sobering reality.