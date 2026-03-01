The pioneers: Breaking the silence

Dr Jintu Sarma

(Assistant Professor at Guwahati College)

Every year on February 28, India celebrates National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect by Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. While this day traditionally honours a landmark achievement in physics, the celebration in 2026 takes on a more inclusive and forward-looking dimension. Under the theme “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat”, the nation recognises that the journey toward a developed India (Viksit Bharat) is inextricably linked to the empowerment and contribution of its women scientists.

In the tapestry of global scientific history, the threads woven by Indian women have often been overlooked, yet they are among the most resilient and vibrant. For decades, Indian women scientists navigated a landscape of dual challenges: the universal rigours of empirical research and the specific societal barriers of the colonial and patriarchal eras. From the botanical gardens of Kerala to the missile labs of Hyderabad, these pioneers did more than just discover; they paved the way for a nation to find its scientific identity. The history of women in Indian science is a saga of resilience against societal norms. For decades, the laboratories were predominantly male spaces, but a few “quiet revolutionaries” paved the way. In this historic journey, we can illustrate the names of a few of those who broke the silence.

Edavalath Kakkat Janaki Ammal (1897–1984) was a trailblazing botanist and cytogeneticist. At a time when women were rarely encouraged to pursue higher education, she became the first Indian woman to obtain a Ph.D. in botany in the United States (University of Michigan, 1931). Her most significant contribution was her work on sugarcane. In the 1930s, India imported much of its sugar because native varieties weren’t sweet enough. Working at the Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore, Janaki Ammal manipulated the polyploidy (chromosome sets) of sugarcane to create high-yielding, high-sucrose hybrids. Her research effectively “sweetened” India’s sugarcane, making the country self-reliant. Later, she co-authored the Chromosome Atlas of Cultivated Plants, a definitive text still used by breeders today.

Kamala Sohonie (1911–1998) is remembered not just for her biochemistry but for her defiance. When she applied for a research fellowship at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), she was initially rejected by the director, Nobel Laureate C.V. Raman, solely because of her gender. Sohonie staged a peaceful protest outside his office until he granted her admission—albeit with strict conditions. Sohonie went on to become the first Indian woman to receive a Ph.D. in a scientific discipline (Cambridge University, 1939). Her major breakthrough was the discovery of cytochrome C, an enzyme vital for energy production in plant cells. Upon returning to India, she conducted extensive research on Neera (palm nectar). She discovered that this inexpensive drink was rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron, making it a powerful tool in combating malnutrition among pregnant women and children in tribal communities.

Asima Chatterjee (1917–2006) was a pioneer in organic chemistry who focused on the medicinal properties of Indian plants. In 1944, she became the first woman to be awarded a Doctor of Science by an Indian university. Chatterjee’s legacy lies in her ability to bridge traditional knowledge with modern chemistry. She developed Ayush-56: an anti-epileptic drug derived from Marsilea minuta. Her work on Madagascar periwinkle contributed to the development of drugs used in chemotherapy to prevent the multiplication of cancer cells. In 1961, she became the first female recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, India’s highest scientific honour.

While the biological sciences saw early female pioneers, engineering remained a male bastion much longer. Rajeshwari Chatterjee (1922–2010) broke this tradition by becoming the first woman engineer in Karnataka. After obtaining her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, she returned to India to establish the country’s first laboratory for microwave engineering research at IISc. Her work on microwave antennas and guided wave devices was foundational. The principles she researched are critical to the radar systems, aircraft, and spacecraft technology that India uses today. She mentored dozens of Ph.D. students, ensuring that her expertise in “invisible waves” would power the next generation of Indian telecommunications.

Representing the modern era of Indian science, Tessy Thomas (born 1963) is an aerospace engineer who shattered the ultimate glass ceiling for defence. She was the first woman to lead a missile project in India, serving as the Project Director for the Agni-IV and Agni-V ballistic missiles. Her expertise in solid propellant systems was crucial for the re-entry technology of these missiles, allowing them to withstand temperatures of nearly 3,000°C. Known as Agniputri (Daughter of Fire), Thomas demonstrated that women could lead in high-stakes strategic sectors, fundamentally changing the face of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The contributions of these women are not merely footnotes in textbooks; they are the pillars upon which much of India’s modern scientific infrastructure stands. From the food we eat and the medicine we take to the defence systems that protect the borders, their work is omnipresent. These scientists proved that “genius has no gender”, and their lives continue to inspire millions of young girls across India to look at the stars, the soil, and the microscope with the same relentless curiosity.