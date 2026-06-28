The sacred pause...

What is life trying to tell us with that sacred pause? Perhaps that progress is not measured only by how fast we run but also by our courage to pause, heal, and begin again. - Neelim Akash Kashyap

Modern life often feels like an endless race. We wake up each day with the urge to move faster, achieve more, and stay ahead. We are constantly chasing goals, deadlines, and expectations, as though life itself were a competition with no finish line.

Yet life, in its quiet moments, offers a different lesson. Occasionally, it tells us to pause. Occasionally, it invites us to step away from the noise, sit with ourselves, and listen to the silence within. In a world that celebrates constant motion, the act of resting has become almost revolutionary.

Perhaps this is one of the timeless messages hidden within Ambubachi.

During Ambubachi, Mother Kamakhya is believed to withdraw from worldly activity and enter a period of rest and renewal. Symbolically, the Earth herself pauses. Nature takes a breath. The creative forces of life turn inward, gathering strength before beginning anew.

It is a profound reminder.

If the Earth can rest, why do we believe that we must keep running without pause? Why do we carry every burden alone, every day, without allowing ourselves a moment of stillness? And perhaps the most important question of all: What race are we truly running?

Many of us fight invisible battles. Some carry silent grief. Some wrestle with uncertainty. Some smile in public while hiding private storms. There are wounds that remain unspoken, struggles that remain invisible, and dreams that feel increasingly distant.

Often, in an attempt to outrun our pain, we bury ourselves in endless activity. We become so busy moving that we forget to heal. But healing, like growth, requires time. Even the driest earth responds to the touch of rain. Every dawn arrives after a night of darkness. And a heart that feels broken today can one day bloom again with hope, purpose, and joy.

Renewal, however, asks something of us. It asks for faith when certainty is absent. It asks for patience when change feels slow. And above all, it asks for rest.

The rituals and traditions associated with Ambubachi seem to whisper this truth gently into our ears: struggle is necessary, effort is meaningful, and perseverance matters-but so does pause. So does reflection. So does restoration.

To move forward, we must sometimes stop. To grow stronger, we must sometimes become still. To continue the journey, we must occasionally allow ourselves to rest.

So take a moment. Pause without guilt. Reflect without fear. Be kind to yourself. Not every responsibility must be carried at once. Not every problem demands an immediate solution.

Life is not just a competition to be won. It is a journey to be lived. And like every meaningful journey, it requires moments of rest along the way. Those pauses are not signs of weakness or delay. They are part of the path itself. They prepare us for the miles ahead.

Perhaps that is what Ambubachi has been whispering all along: that rest is not the opposite of progress-it is one of its most essential companions.

(The writer is a novelist of Assamese and English literature. He can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com)