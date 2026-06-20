The soundtrack of football: Shakira’s enduring World Cup legacy

Barnali Sarma Basistha

(barnalisarmabasistha@rediffmail.com)

Spectacular goals, dramatic matches, legendary players, and unforgettable

celebrations define the FIFA World Cup. Yet beyond the action on the pitch, music has always helped define the spirit of the tournament. Over the years, many world-famous artistes have performed songs associated with the World Cup, but a few have left a mark as deep and lasting as Shakira. The Colombian superstar has closely associated herself with football's greatest event for nearly two decades. Through memorable songs and performances, she has become one of the most recognisable musical faces of the World Cup era.

Long before her World Cup appearances, Shakira had already established herself as one of the world's leading music artistes. Her distinctive voice, energetic performances, and ability to blend different musical traditions helped her build a global fan base. What makes her story unique, however, is the extraordinary relationship she developed with the FIFA World Cup. Over the years, her music became intertwined with some of football's most memorable moments.

Germany 2006: The Beginning of a Special Journey

Shakira's connection with the World Cup began during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Although she did not perform the tournament's official anthem, a football-themed version of her hit song 'Hips Don't Lie', known as the 'Bamboo Remix' of 'Hips Don't Lie', became associated with the event. Her appearance at the World Cup closing ceremony introduced her to football audiences around the globe and marked the start of a remarkable journey. At the time, few could have imagined that her performance would be the first chapter of a relationship that would span twenty years.

South Africa 2010: When 'Waka Waka' Conquered the World...

If one song defines both Shakira and the FIFA World Cup, it is undoubtedly 'Waka Waka...This Time for Africa.' Released for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the song was created in collaboration with the South African band Freshlyground. Blending African rhythms with Shakira's energetic style, it celebrated unity, determination, and cultural diversity. The song became a global phenomenon almost instantly. It topped charts in numerous countries and crossed linguistic and cultural boundaries. Today, it is widely regarded as one of the most successful and recognisable World Cup songs ever recorded. More than fifteen years later, "Waka Waka" remains a fixture at football celebrations and sporting events around the world.

Brazil 2014: Bringing Football's Joy to Music!

Four years later, Shakira returned to the World Cup stage with 'La La La' for the 2014 Brazil FIFA World Cup. Featuring Brazilian musician Carlinhos Brown, the song reflected the vibrant atmosphere, passion, and energy of Brazilian football culture. Its catchy rhythm and festive spirit made it one of the most popular songs associated with the tournament. By this point, Shakira had become much more than a guest performer. For many fans, her presence had become part of the World Cup experience itself.

2026: Returning for a New Generation

After more than a decade away from World Cup music, Shakira returned in 2026 with "Dai Dai", a collaboration with Nigerian music star Burna Boy. The song marked Shakira's return to World Cup-related music and reflected football's increasingly global character through its blend of Latin and African musical influences. The release represents her fourth involvement with a FIFA World Cup and further strengthens a connection that has endured across generations of football fans.

Why Does Shakira's World Cup Legacy Stand Apart?

Many artistes have recorded songs connected to the World Cup, but only a few have become part of the tournament's identity. Shakira's music consistently captures the emotions that make football special-hope, passion, unity, and celebration. Her songs have resonated with people across continents and cultures, reflecting the global spirit of the game itself. Most importantly, her World Cup songs have endured long after the tournaments ended. While many sporting anthems fade with time, songs like Waka Waka remain motivating and unite football fans around the world.

The Soundtrack of a Generation

From Germany in 2006 to North America in 2026, Shakira has built a remarkable World Cup legacy. Through Hips Don't Lie (Bamboo Remix), Waka Waka, La La La, and Dai Dai, she has become one of the most influential musical figures in football history. New artists will perform at future World Cups, and new songs will capture the imagination of fans. Yet Shakira's place in football's cultural history is already secure. For millions of people around the world, the FIFA World Cup is remembered not only through goals and trophies, but also through music. And few voices have echoed through the tournament more powerfully than Shakira's.