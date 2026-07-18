The unspoken epic of the women who feed the nation

Harsha Mohan Sarma

("If you have eaten today, thank a farmer.")

This oft-quoted statement reminds us to be grateful to farmers. Yet, in reality, it seldom acknowledges the women who silently pour their sweat into the paddy fields and sustain the very foundation of agriculture. Amid Assam's emerald rice fields, the rhythm of monsoon rains, the fragrance of wet earth, and the melodies of Biya Geet and the folk songs of its diverse indigenous communities flourish a unique philosophy of life-the life of the women paddy transplanters. They are not merely agricultural labourers; they are artists of life, poets of labour and the silent providers of food who nourish society.

The history of Assam's agrarian civilisation stretches back centuries. From the Ahom era to the present day, paddy cultivation has remained the cornerstone of the state's economy and cultural identity. Without the tireless labour of women who descend into waterlogged fields to transplant rice seedlings in perfect rhythm, this agricultural civilisation could never have attained its present form. Yet history has largely celebrated kings, generals, politicians and male cultivators, while the names of these women have remained conspicuously absent. They appear to exist only in the margins of history, although, in truth, they constitute its very foundation.

With the arrival of the first monsoon showers, Assam's paddy fields awaken to new life. At daybreak, these women tie a gamosa around their waists, place the traditional bamboo hat upon their heads, gather bundles of tender rice seedlings in their hands and walk towards the fields. Standing ankle-deep in mud and water, they transplant seedlings in long, graceful rows with remarkable precision and rhythm. From afar, the scene resembles not merely agricultural work but a living masterpiece painted across the earth. Yet behind this breathtaking beauty lies an untold story of hardship, poverty, uncertainty and relentless struggle. Their day begins long before sunrise. They sweep the house, fetch water, light the hearth, prepare meals, ready their children for school and care for cattle before setting foot in the fields. After spending eight to ten exhausting hours bent over in mud and water, they return home only to shoulder the responsibilities of cooking, caregiving and household management once again. They are simultaneously homemakers, agricultural labourers, mothers and economic contributors to their families. Society, however, has yet to learn how to acknowledge or value this immense spectrum of invisible labour.

The physical demands of this work are immense. Medical science confirms that prolonged hours spent in a bent posture exert tremendous strain on the spine, knees and joints. Consequently, many women paddy transplanters suffer from chronic back pain, arthritis, joint disorders, skin diseases and various infections at a relatively young age. Standing in stagnant water for hours often leads to fungal infections, allergies and numerous gynaecological ailments. Yet, for many, access to healthcare remains either unaffordable or inaccessible. Countless women silently accept pain as an inevitable companion of life. Economically, their condition remains equally precarious. In many regions, the wages they earn are insufficient to sustain a dignified livelihood. Women frequently receive lower wages than men for similar agricultural work. Reports published by the International Labour Organization have repeatedly highlighted gender-based wage disparities within the agricultural sector. Likewise, agricultural census data from India reveal that although women constitute a substantial share of the agricultural workforce, they continue to lag far behind in land ownership, institutional credit, insurance coverage and decision-making authority. Assam reflects this reality with particular intensity.

Climate change has further deepened their vulnerability. Erratic rainfall, devastating floods, prolonged droughts, riverbank erosion and declining soil fertility have severely affected agricultural productivity. Since their livelihood depends almost entirely upon farming, every environmental disruption directly diminishes their income. Their lives remain inseparably bound not only to the soil beneath their feet but also to the unpredictable moods of the sky. Too little rain is a disaster; too much is equally ruinous. Yet amid these hardships, their cultural contribution remains extraordinary. During the transplantation season, they sing Biya Geet and numerous traditional agricultural folk songs that have enriched Assam's cultural heritage for generations. These songs carry within them stories of love and separation, hope and resilience, nature and human existence. Unlike professionally performed music, these songs receive no awards or commercial recognition. Nevertheless, they constitute priceless treasures of Assam's intangible cultural heritage, preserved and transmitted from one generation to another by these remarkable women.

The French sociologist aptly conceptualised what may be called "invisible labour"-a framework that profoundly resonates with the lives of these women. Their labour sustains society, yet it rarely receives visible recognition. Feminist economists argue that any economic system that ignores the labour essential for sustaining society can never claim to be complete. The lives of Assam's women paddy transplanters stand as a compelling embodiment of this profound truth.

Modern mechanisation has undoubtedly ushered in a new era for agriculture. Rice transplanters, advanced farming equipment, and innovative technologies have significantly enhanced productivity. However, this transformation also carries unintended consequences. In many areas, mechanisation has reduced traditional employment opportunities for women paddy transplanters. Therefore, we must place equal emphasis on skill development, alternative livelihoods, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic opportunities for these women alongside technological advancement.

Education remains the most powerful instrument of transformation. Many women paddy transplanters today sacrifice a considerable portion of their meagre earnings to educate their children, determined to break the cycle of inherited hardship. They understand that suffering may define their lives, but it need not determine the future of the next generation. Such sacrifices deserve enduring respect and collective gratitude. Government initiatives-including farmers' welfare schemes, self-help groups, agricultural training programmes, health insurance and women-empowerment initiatives-can bring meaningful change if implemented effectively. Equally essential are fair wages, healthcare protection, maternity benefits, social security, pensions, childcare facilities and comprehensive legal safeguards for agricultural labourers. Development cannot be measured solely by roads, bridges, or infrastructure. It acquires genuine meaning only when the hands that produce the nation's food receive the dignity and respect they rightfully deserve.

Assamese literature has beautifully portrayed its landscapes, monsoons, and agrarian life, yet the complete philosophy embodied in the lives of women paddy transplanters still awaits deeper literary and scholarly exploration. Literature is not merely an aesthetic exercise; it bears the moral responsibility of giving voice to those who remain unheard. In that sense, the life of a woman paddy transplanter is an endless epic, every verse written with drops of sweat.

As famously observed, "The soul of India lives in its villages." If India's villages indeed constitute its soul, then the heartbeat of rural Assam unquestionably resides in these women. In their hands they carry tender rice seedlings; within their hearts they nurture boundless courage; in their eyes they cherish dreams for their children's future; and upon their bent backs they bear generations of hardship with quiet resilience. Their lives teach us a timeless lesson: greatness does not always stand upon illuminated stages. More often, it is found hidden in muddy fields, in silent beads of perspiration and in every grain of rice that reaches our plates.

To regard these women merely as agricultural labourers is to embrace a profoundly narrow vision. They are the lifeblood of Assam's agrarian civilisation, custodians of its rich folk traditions, the invisible engines of its rural economy and enduring symbols of human resilience. Their sweat becomes the rice we eat; their sacrifices sustain our collective security and well-being. Ensuring them dignity, justice, recognition and equal opportunity will not merely honour their labour-it will stand as one of the defining marks of a truly civilised society in the twenty-first century.