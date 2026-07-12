The victory beyond victory

What life is trying to tell you! The truest measure of greatness is not how high we rise, but how many hearts learn to rise because of our journey. — Neelim Akash Kashyap

Some farewells arrive with standing ovations. Others fade into history without fanfare. Yet, it is often the silent departures that leave the most profound impact on the human heart. They remind us that while time eventually changes every stage, it can never erase the values left behind by those who inspired us.

Every generation is fortunate enough to witness a handful of extraordinary individuals whose influence extends far beyond their profession. They begin as athletes, artists, scientists or leaders, but they eventually become symbols of perseverance, discipline and hope. Their lives teach us that greatness is not merely a matter of talent; it is the result of relentless effort, unwavering belief and the courage to emerge, and new records will be set after every fall.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one such individual. To millions, he is one of football’s greatest players. But his true legacy cannot be measured only by goals, records or trophies. His greatest achievement lies in proving that dreams demand sacrifice, excellence requires discipline, and success belongs to those who refuse to surrender when the world expects them to.

That is why his final FIFA World Cup appearance felt larger than the result of a single match. For countless admirers, it marked the closing of an unforgettable chapter in football history. Yet it also opened another chapter—one that belongs not to football alone but to life itself.

Every career follows the same rhythm. There are moments of triumph and moments of disappointment. There is applause, but there is also criticism. There are victories that become headlines and defeats that test character. What ultimately defines a person is not how often they succeed, but how they respond when success seems distant.

Ronaldo’s journey offers that lesson with remarkable clarity. He was never simply a gifted footballer. He became an icon because he transformed extraordinary ambition into everyday discipline. Long before the stadium lights illuminated his brilliance, countless unseen hours of practice, sacrifice and self-belief shaped the player the world came to admire. That truth reaches far beyond football. Most people will never play in a World Cup final. Every person carries a dream of their own – a student preparing for an examination, a young entrepreneur building a business from nothing, a writer searching for the right words, a teacher hoping to change lives through education, a parent working tirelessly to secure a brighter future for their family, and so on and so forth. The dreams are different. The struggle is the same.

At some point in every life, the temptation to give up seems more appealing than the effort to persist. At that moment, talent alone is never enough. What keeps people moving forward is conviction—the quiet belief that today’s failure does not have to become tomorrow’s destiny.

That is why history remembers more than champions. It remembers those who changed the way people perceive possibility. It remembers those who inspired ordinary individuals to believe that persistence is stronger than fear and that consistent effort eventually finds its reward.

Time will continue its journey. New tournaments will be played. New champions will be crowned. New stars will rise, and new records will replace old ones. That is the natural rhythm of every generation.

But certain names endure because they represent something greater than achievement. They become reminders that discipline can overcome limitation, that resilience can outlast disappointment, and that true greatness is measured not only by personal success but also by the hope one leaves behind in others. Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his final World Cup match, but journeys like his never truly end. They continue wherever someone chooses to stand up after failure, to dream despite uncertainty, and to work tirelessly when the destination still feels impossibly far away.

Perhaps that is the greatest victory any human being can achieve. Not collecting trophies, but inspiring countless others to believe that their dreams are worth pursuing until the very last whistle.

(Kashyap is a novelist of English and Assamese literature. You can reach him at neelimassam @gmail.com.)