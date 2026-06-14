TMC: From promise of change to crisis of confidence

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

Political parties often face scrutiny not only for their rise but also for their ability to manage the burden of success. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) once emerged as the symbol of change in West Bengal, but now it faces a difficult political moment — a moment that demands introspection, reinvention, and a renewed connection with the people.

Founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after breaking away from the Indian National Congress, the TMC entered Bengal’s political landscape as a challenger to the Left Front’s long dominance. The new party provided an alternative narrative of change and resistance at a time when the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government seemed firmly established.

The TMC’s rise was closely linked to the Singur and Nandigram movements. By opposing land acquisition policies and projecting itself as the defender of farmers and ordinary citizens, the party successfully transformed public dissatisfaction into a political movement. Mamata Banerjee’s image as a fighter against an entrenched system helped the TMC connect with a wide section of voters.

The historic victory of 2011 ended the Left Front’s 34-year rule in West Bengal. The slogan “Maa, Mati, Manush” captured the aspirations of a society seeking a new political direction. The TMC was not merely replacing one government with another; it represented the hope of a different style of politics.

However, sustaining a movement is often harder than creating one. After years in power, the party began facing criticism that it was moving away from its original grassroots character. Allegations of corruption, controversies involving party leaders and concerns about governance gradually affected its image.

For a party that built its identity around challenging an established political culture, being viewed as a new establishment created a serious dilemma. The emotional bond that helped the TMC rise began facing pressure as voters started asking different questions — about development, employment, transparency and accountability.

The political landscape also changed with the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal. The TMC, which earlier had the Left as its main opponent, suddenly faced a stronger and more aggressive challenger. The 2019 Lok Sabha election results indicated a potential challenge to the party’s dominance.

Another important factor has been the party’s dependence on Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Her personal connection with voters and her ability to mobilise support remain important strengths. But a political organisation that revolves too closely around one personality often faces questions about future leadership, internal democracy and long-term stability.

The departure of some prominent leaders and internal disagreements have also raised concerns about organisational unity. Electoral victories require more than popular faces; they require strong institutions and a clear political direction.

At the same time, the expectations of voters have evolved. The people who supported the TMC during the call for “change” now demand effective administration, economic opportunities and better governance. Past achievements can create goodwill, but they cannot substitute for present performance.

However, the TMC’s decline should not be considered irreversible. Indian politics has repeatedly shown that regional parties can recover when they listen to public concerns and rebuild trust. The party still has a strong base, but its future depends on whether it can reconnect with the spirit that created it.

The story of the Trinamool Congress is ultimately a lesson about the nature of power. A party may win elections by becoming the voice of people’s anger and aspirations, but it can survive only by remaining close to those very people. The party that once changed Bengal’s political history now faces a crucial question: can it change itself before the voters decide to write a new chapter?