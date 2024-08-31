Top 20 Indians with Highest Followers on Instagram in 2024

India’s most prominent celebrities are largely from two major fields: Bollywood and cricket. These areas captivate Indian fans like no other, generating immense excitement and engagement. Consequently, it’s not surprising that the top 10 highest followed on Instagram accounts in India are dominated by stars from Bollywood and renowned cricketers.

So, who exactly makes up this exclusive list of the top 10 highest-followed Instagram personalities in India? And, out of all the Indian actors, who holds the record for the highest number of followers on Instagram?

Despite a list filled with numerous media personalities and celebrities, Virat Kohli stands out as the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Kohli, a renowned cricketer, surpasses many Bollywood stars and other high-profile figures in terms of Instagram followers. His immense popularity and widespread appeal in both sports and social media have earned him this top spot, reflecting his significant influence and the massive fan base he commands.

Who are the rest?