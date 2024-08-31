Top 20 Indians with Highest Followers on Instagram in 2024

India’s most prominent celebrities are largely from two major fields: Bollywood and cricket. These areas captivate Indian fans like no other, generating immense excitement and engagement. Consequently, it’s not surprising that the top 10 highest followed on Instagram accounts in India are dominated by stars from Bollywood and renowned cricketers.
So, who exactly makes up this exclusive list of the top 10 highest-followed Instagram personalities in India? And, out of all the Indian actors, who holds the record for the highest number of followers on Instagram?
Despite a list filled with numerous media personalities and celebrities, Virat Kohli stands out as the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Kohli, a renowned cricketer, surpasses many Bollywood stars and other high-profile figures in terms of Instagram followers. His immense popularity and widespread appeal in both sports and social media have earned him this top spot, reflecting his significant influence and the massive fan base he commands.
Who are the rest?
as per data available on August 26, 2024
Virat Kohli: As one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram, Virat Kohli is believed to be among the most followed cricketers around the world on the photo-sharing app. His immense following power on social media gives evidence of his immense popularity and influence on and off the cricketing field.
Kohli has substantial net worth backed by several brand endorsements, including big brands such as Puma, Audi, and MRF. These are massive deals which keep adding to his monetary gains. Besides endorsements, Kohli has been into the fashion world with his own label called Wrogn, which is quite popular in trendy, stylish wear. Further, he launched a chain of fitness centres known as Chisel across India-again, a testimony to the priority he lays on health and fitness. All these businesses bring him into the spotlight and add to his successful features.
Shraddha Kapoor: The third position in our list of the top 10 most popular Instagram accounts in India is held by none other than the actress Shraddha Kapoor. Kapoor is one of the most critically acclaimed and pretty popular actresses of Indian cinema. One of her major hits is the 2018 horror-comedy “Stree”, which turned out to be both critically and commercially successful.
Apart from being an immensely established actress, Kapoor has also emerged as one of the key endorsers of brands in India. She has allied with top consumer brands that include MyGlamm, a fast-growing beauty and cosmetics brand; AJIO, a fashion retail platform; Power Gummies, known for its health and dietary supplements; and Clovia, a popular lingerie and loungewear brand. These endorsements reflect her influential presence in both the entertainment industry and the commercial world.
Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram, and she won the title of Miss World in the year 2000. Since then, she took flight into Bollywood and later onto Hollywood. Some major brands she has endorsed are Pantene. She has also launched her own hair care line called Anomaly. She tried her luck at music with Universal Music Group. Such a wide career and achievements have slotted her among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and also worldwide.
Narendra Modi: PM Modi is one of the most powerful political leaders in the world and is the current Prime Minister of India. He has been leading a very modest, white middle-class lifestyle throughout his career, which was spanning over three decades. He receives an accumulated income he has invested in, his salary as the Prime Minister of India, which is around ₹77 lakhs per year, and pension money from all other previous government roles he had to undertake. Apart from that, PM Modi has National Savings Certificates of around ₹9 lakhs and insurance policies worth approximately ₹2 lakhs.
Alia Bhatt: She belongs to a filmmaker family and thus started her acting career in 2012, which is still ongoing with great success. Besides acting, Bhatt has been involved in the production of films and has started her own business, Ed-a-Mamma. Other investments she has made include Nykaa, Phool.Co, and Style Cracker. Some of her brand endorsements are Gucci, MakeMyTrip, Cornetto, and Manyavar, among others.
Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif started modeling at the tender age of 14 and has done close to 60 films. A few of her box office hits are “Namastey London”, “Singh is Kinng”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, and “Dhoom 3”. Aside from her acting profession, she is also known for philanthropy, women's rights, and education for all. Kaif has been a brand ambassador for numerous brands, including Lenskart, Kalyan Jewelers, and Reebok. She has also founded Kay Beauty with Nykaa that ranges from making one glamorous to skincare.
Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone was a state-level badminton player before she became an actor. Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, and her portfolio includes more than 70 brands such as Louis Vuitton, Jio, and Adidas. She has launched recently her self-care brand 82°E, pronounced Eighty-Two East.
Neha Kakkar: She is one of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood at the moment, thanks to a string of hits in the last couple of years. She came into the limelight when she participated in the reality show *Indian Idol* and later appeared as one of the judges. Her journey from humble beginnings to stardom has been quite inspiring.
Urvashi Rautela: She is another Indian actress boasting a great number of followers on Instagram. Among India's top 10 most followed accounts on Instagram, she happens to be the youngest. Most of her income has come through her acting career in these years and for endorsing brands such as Longway and Lotus365.
Jacqueline Fernandez: Born in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the well-known Bollywood actresses and popular model of India. She won the title of Miss Universe Sri Lanka. She is famous for eliminating those products and services that are friendly with animals to endorse. Her brand endorsements include Colombo Jewellery Stores, Lux Cozi, and more.
Salman Khan: The bollywood megastar has been keeping audiences glued to theaters for decades now, as people swarm in hordes to watch movies. Online, too, his presence is enormous: over 68 million followers on Instagram.
Salman, popularly known as the "Bhai" of Bollywood, keeps his fans intrigued with sneak peeks into his upcoming films. Moreover, he does reveal his massive fitness transformations over these years. From learning a new kind of martial technique to showing off his well-toned body, Salman seems to work really hard.
Akshay Kumar: With 67.2 million followers, Akshay Kumar keeps them glued to his profiles by sharing his stunts both in movies and real life. Be it in the form of practicing karate kicks or giving behind-the-scenes glimpses of his action films, Akshay never leaves a chance to thrill his audience. His power-packed morning workout sessions also give us a sneak peek at how he maintains his physique.
But all that is not high-octane action. Akshay also shares heartwarming moments with his family and showcases his charitable work, like visiting remote communities and advocating for disability rights. His feed shows the many hats he dons.
Anushka Sharma: With over 67 million followers who are drawn to her charming nature, Anushka Sharma happens to be a big online deal.
Apart from the fabulous roles she is playing in films, the couple goals with husband Virat Kohli, bits about their travels, and snapshots of her with nature-at both farms and doing her bit for animal welfare-bring serenity. She balances glamorous behind-the-scenes stints with very relatable moments of commoners' lives. Be it in sharing laughs with co-stars or promoting eco-friendly projects, she is just so natural and down-to-earth.
Disha Patani: The actor/model has about 60.5 million followers who love her lively posts about her life.
Her posts give fans a peek into her action-packed film roles, but it's her commitment to fitness and wellness that truly makes heads turn. Be it training in MMA, doing splits, or dancing with electric energy to music, Disha is all about pushing her limits in health and fitness. It is a treat to watch her in action for sure, inspiring and motivating, no less.
Kriti Sanon: Kriti has 55.9M followers. From promising film roles to enchanting fashion campaigns, she feeds the fans in all dimensions. And naturally, sneak peeks behind the curtain to her scintillating stage performances are a bonus.
In between shoots, Kriti takes us inside her inner recesses of the creative mind through poetry, painting, and great dance routines. Her posts also give a sneak peek into her transition from being an engineering student to an acting career and are truly an inspiration.
Sunny Leone: With over 55 million fans following her candid journey, Sunny Leone shares how passion and hard work culminate in success.
Though once considered an unconventional star, Sunny's Instagram page really showcases the amazing transition from adult films to popular Bollywood roles and many more. Her posts on Instagram show her to be not just a talented actress but also a shrewd businesswoman who does not lag behind in rising above the status quo.
Sunny shares quaint moments with her effervescent family on screen and provides snippets of creative hobbies, such as painting, when she's off-screen. She is also quite an avid lover and fighter for the welfare of animals.
Jannat Zubair: This charismatic 22-year-old girl has rallied 48.2 million following on Instagram.
This young actress showcases her life transformation from a child star to the emerging sensation. Behind-the-scenes photographs and glamorous photos from film shoots let fans glimpse some of the thrilling on-screen performances. When not in front of the camera, Jannat keeps her Gen Z audience entertained with light-hearted dancing videos, random moments with friends, or current fashion and beauty tips.
Varun Dhawan: Varun majors in larger-than-life roles in movies, but on Instagram, he doesn't sweat a lot; he keeps everything fun and easygoing for his 46.8 million followers.
Whether he is dancing at the set between shoots or grooving to random songs, his videos always bind with positive energy. His fans also get their boost from watching the intense fitness routines that keep him in such great shape.
From heartwarming moments spent with his pets to flying in style across the world on different projects, his posts speak volumes about many facets of his life. Seriously, through him, it would seem they're there, part of his inner circle.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni: As he rose to fame as one of cricket's finest leaders, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also won millions of hearts for showcasing his fun side on Instagram.
The cool, ever-calm captain allows his 46.7 million followers a ringside view of his life away from the cricket field. Indeed, family moments, cute pet photos, and thrilling rides on big bikes across beautiful landscapes present another side to him.
Be it the jolly cuddles with daughter Ziva, walks with cute dogs, or cruising in style, Dhoni is at his best in this state of positive relaxation. Full of adventure and love for family, all that can be read from his posts.
Hrithik Roshan: Over 46.7 million fans globally make him a Bollywood film star.
He often shares rehearsal videos and filming clips of his physically demanding roles through the account, where fans appreciate just what kind of work went into the final result. Fans accompany Hrithik in his workouts-martial arts or dance sessions in the afternoon-by showing the real spirit while doing so.
Along with the most-intense workouts and movie moments of Hrithik, he shares photographs of moments spent with his kids, which is very heart-touching and hence melts fans' hearts.
What a journey it has been, following all these Indian Instagram stars! From the athletic feats by Virat Kohli on the field to the stunning red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra, we have had a glimpse into their diverse lives.
But besides those glamorous glimpses, it was so nice to see their humbler aspects as well. Whether they are laughing with family, thrilling fans, or sharing their plights, Instagram just permits us a little peek behind the curtain. But while they live an extraordinary life, they still get to experience hope, fear, and the situations which make up the everyday-like everybody else.