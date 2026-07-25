Water crisis and mismanaged resources: A looming threat to human survival

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Water is not merely a gift of nature; it is the very foundation of human civilization and the essence of life itself. The existence of life on Earth is inconceivable without water. Ironically, while Indian culture has revered water as sacred, our collective attitude toward this invaluable resource has become increasingly negligent. Today, the water crisis has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting India and the world. Rapid population growth, unplanned urbanization, indiscriminate extraction of groundwater, climate change, and the failure to effectively manage rainwater have pushed this crisis to alarming proportions. Unless urgent corrective measures are taken, water will soon become not only a scarce natural resource but also a major source of social conflict, economic instability, and humanitarian distress.

Recent scientific studies underline the seriousness of the situation. According to research conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, North India has lost nearly 450 cubic kilometres of groundwater over the past two decades. This volume is approximately 37 times the total storage capacity of the Indira Sagar Dam, one of India’s largest reservoirs. This is far more than a scientific statistic—it is a stark warning about the future. It signifies that the groundwater reserves sustaining millions of farmers and supporting the livelihoods of countless people are being depleted at an unprecedented rate.

The primary driver of this alarming trend is climate change. Between 1951 and 2021, monsoon rainfall declined by nearly 8.5 percent. Simultaneously, winter temperatures across North India have risen steadily. Even a seemingly modest increase in temperature significantly reduces soil moisture, forcing farmers to use more water for irrigation. As rainfall decreases and irrigation demand rises, dependence on groundwater intensifies. Consequently, groundwater extraction has far exceeded its natural recharge capacity. Across Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and large parts of central India, groundwater levels continue to fall year after year. In many places, borewells must now be drilled hundreds of feet deeper, yet still fail to yield sufficient water. Numerous villages have seen their hand pumps run dry, while cities are becoming increasingly dependent on water tankers. These developments clearly indicate that unless India’s water management policies undergo fundamental reform, the water crisis will inevitably evolve into a food security crisis.

Agriculture alone consumes nearly 80 percent of India’s freshwater resources. Unfortunately, highly water-intensive crops such as rice and sugarcane continue to be cultivated even in regions where water availability is critically limited. Policies providing free electricity and subsidized water have unintentionally encouraged excessive groundwater extraction. When water is perceived as virtually free, its conservation receives little attention. Agricultural policies must therefore be aligned with local water availability. Regions facing water scarcity should actively promote the cultivation of millets, pulses, oilseeds, and other crops requiring significantly less water.

The water crisis extends well beyond agriculture. Expanding industries, metropolitan cities, and rapid urban development have placed enormous pressure on groundwater resources. Rainwater that could naturally replenish aquifers is often diverted into drains instead of being harvested. If rainwater harvesting systems were made mandatory in every residential, commercial, and industrial building, millions of litres of water could be recharged into the ground each year. Regrettably, although several states have enacted relevant legislation, effective implementation remains inadequate.

Another equally serious dimension of the crisis is water pollution. Most of India’s rivers have become heavily contaminated by industrial effluents, chemical waste, and untreated sewage. As rivers and lakes become unfit for use, dependence on groundwater inevitably increases. Therefore, protecting water resources is not enough; preserving the cleanliness and ecological health of rivers and other water bodies is equally essential. Rivers are not merely flowing streams—they are the lifelines of entire ecosystems. Healthy rivers contribute directly to healthier groundwater reserves.

India must now revive its traditional water wisdom. For centuries, ponds, stepwells, johads, tanks, and other indigenous water-harvesting systems formed the backbone of rural water security by capturing rainwater and replenishing groundwater reserves. In the pursuit of rapid modernization, many of these invaluable structures have either disappeared or fallen victim to encroachment and neglect. Restoring these traditional water systems could significantly alleviate today’s water crisis. Water conservation is not solely the government’s responsibility; it is a moral obligation shared by every citizen. Preventing unnecessary wastage at home, adopting rainwater harvesting, repairing leaking pipelines, using water-efficient appliances, and instilling the values of water conservation in children are essential steps. Even if every household conserves just a few litres of water each day, the cumulative national savings would amount to millions of litres annually.

At the policy level, water management must become a national priority. Every district should prepare a scientific groundwater budget. Groundwater extraction must be regulated through evidence-based policies. Micro-irrigation technologies such as drip and sprinkler systems should receive widespread support, while agricultural research must focus on developing crop varieties capable of producing higher yields with lower water consumption. Water education should also become an integral part of school curricula so that future generations understand the value of water not merely as academic knowledge but as a way of life. The defining question of our future is whether we will leave sufficient water for the generations to come. If water continues to be treated merely as a consumable commodity, the coming decades are likely to witness escalating conflicts over water, mass migration, growing social unrest, declining agricultural productivity, rising inflation, and severe distress in rural economies. Water conservation, therefore, is not simply an environmental concern; it is a matter of national security, economic resilience, and social stability.

The call of the hour is unequivocal: “Saving Water Means Securing the Future.” We must redesign our policies, agricultural practices, and lifestyles to adapt to a changing climate. Every drop of rain must be allowed to recharge the earth, water must be used with wisdom and restraint, and water conservation must evolve into a nationwide public movement. If governments, scientists, farmers, industries, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens unite with determination, the present crisis can be transformed into an opportunity for sustainable development. Otherwise, the day may not be far when humanity will find itself struggling for every single drop of water—a tragedy that would represent one of the greatest failures of modern civilization.