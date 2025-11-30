When I met the humming king of the world

Even if his earthly body is dissolved into the five elements today, we are his existence. I’ll find the tune of the song that Zubeen Garg left behind! – Shilpika Rajguru

We all feel the depth of the meaning of the phrase ‘Death is an eternal truth.’ But sometimes in life you cannot forget the presence of some people. Their memories are remembered forever. I met one such man for a while.

I think the time I saw him in person was the most precious time of my life. The man is none other than Zubeen Garg.

I heard that my Zubeen Garg had come to Shivasagar from Guwahati to perform at a Bihu programme. He often stayed at ‘Rudrasagar Resort’ when he came to Shivsagar.

Zubeen enjoyed fishing in the Rudrasagar Pond during his stay at the resort. They cooked at the resort themselves. Once he also cooked “Karaknath” chicken meat to taste. When he had been at the resort for about four or five days, one evening around 15 people were talking to Zubeen Da. The most popular in Assam was in front of me. I looked at our heartthrob for a while. He was about six feet tall, thin, and had a cute, innocent face. He was wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of pants with a pair of slippers on his feet. He is a good man with a heartfelt personality in very simple clothes. I introduced myself and said that my uncle lived in Amolapatty, Dibrugarh. As soon as he introduced me to his musical partner, Raja da, Garima Bau and a couple of people by shouting a little loudly,

“She is my nephew.

I put my hand on the table and sang a song,

“Maya...Maya mathu Maya...

Tumi baru hosa na

Moromore Maya

Mayabhora dusoku loi.

Hiyajuri asa hi boi.

Duronire junaki hoi

rola kio.”

He sang the song with me, and people made videos. He clapped his hands on the table.



“Zubeen da, please stop drinking, or I’ll tell Garima Bau.”

I told him this in his ear as Garima Bau was talking to someone on the phone a little farther away at the time.

“Damn, don’t say these things.”

I was a little scared!

In fact, my father told me that my uncle lived in Kumaranisiga in the Dibrugarh district. Zubeen is my uncle in a relationship. When I went there when I was young, my grandparents handed me a big, old album. The album contained photos of Zubeen Garg’s late sister, Junki Barthakur, childhood photos of Zubeen Garg and lots of photos of Junki.

From another small incident that day, I saw with my own eyes how much he was a loving, lonely and sincere man.

I knew a sister named Priyanka who worked at Rudrasingh Resort. I learnt from him how he enjoys eating small fish fry and soup when he goes there and cooks some food himself after experimenting. For example, once while there, he cooked Karaknath chicken. He immediately ordered his chief cook,

“She likes to eat fried potatoes; make some.”

The plate of potatoes arrived after a while. But he didn’t eat, and even I didn’t want to eat because Zubeen didn’t eat. They were the ones who ate it.

This time he looked at me affectionately and asked,

“Hey, did you eat rice at home?”

This time he looked at me affectionately and asked,

"Hey, did you eat rice at home?"

I was amazed at the deep love in his heart for an ordinary girl like me. I also realized the deep love for animals of a simple singer who had infinite love for nature and animals. Zubeen Da, however, took only a piece of fish and a little rice. He stared at my face for a while. That sincere look will always be a sweet memory in my life. When I was eating in an emotional state, my sister-in-law brought me a glass of water and fed me with her own hands and held my hand lovingly and said, "The girl is older, but her mind is like that of a child."

I cried like a child in her arms for a long time!

After eating rice and water, I handed over the oil painting I had painted to Zubeen Garg and Garima Bau. I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to do this. He turned the pages of the book and asked with a smile, ‘Do you like to read Ranju Hazarika’s novel?’ I looked down and just nodded. Zubeen Da told me, ‘You’ll come back tomorrow. I’ll stay home tomorrow; I won’t go anywhere.’ But for some reason I didn’t meet Zubin later, but my heart was burning with love, an unknown compassion!

In fact, the popular artiste named Zubeen Garg chased the shape of happiness in the little things. He wept for the poor; he understood the pain of the people. It is still unbearable for me to believe that the loving, kind, big-hearted Zubeen Garg is no longer with us today. It is hard to believe that such a brilliant, uniquely talented angel was lost in an unknown distant horizon. Even if his earthly body is dissolved into the five elements today, we are his existence. I’ll find the tune of the song that Zubeen Garg left behind!

(The author can be reached at rajgurushilpika@gmail.com.)