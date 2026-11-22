Shahin Yusuf

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)

As the evening sun descends over Satajaan Wetland near the Ranganadi River in North Lakhimpur, flocks of birds encircle the sky in mesmerising formations. The spectacle, with the setting sun providing a natural backdrop, is a tourism attraction that requires neither elaborate infrastructure nor artificial embellishment. Satajaan is home not merely to migratory water birds but also to an impressive diversity of passerines, raptors and woodland species, including warblers, flycatchers, wagtails, kingfishers and buntings. Its biodiversity deserves recognition as a natural asset of Assam.

Yet, the state government’s prolonged indecision over granting formal conservation status to the wetland is concerning. The historical dispute involving landowners cannot be brushed aside. The Satajan Meen Palon Udyan Khetra Samiti has questioned the wetland’s origins, arguing that waterlogging followed the construction of the railway line and the Pahumora–Kimin road, rather than a natural geological formation. Landowners have also sought compensation or restoration of their individual holdings. Significantly, a communication from the then Divisional Forest Officer reportedly questioned whether the area possessed sufficient ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance for declaration as a bird sanctuary or community reserve. These competing claims require a transparent scientific assessment, not administrative procrastination. The government must resolve landownership and compensation issues in accordance with applicable law and judicial directions before undertaking any acquisition or restrictive conservation measures.

Meanwhile, the wetland’s ecological deterioration demands immediate intervention. Winter picnics accompanied by plastic litter, bonfires and loudspeakers disturb birds precisely when migratory species arrive. The wetland’s ecological health is further harmed by untreated sewage from nearby settlements, agricultural encroachment, and pressure on aquatic plants. A 2025 scientific assessment reported destitute water quality at several sampling locations and an estimated 2.84-acre decline in aquatic vegetation. Reports of bird poaching also underscore the urgency of stronger protection.

The Tourism Department should resist the temptation to transform Satajaan into another concrete recreational complex. Instead, unobtrusive wooden observation platforms, designated bird-watching trails, regulated visitor access and effective waste management could complement its natural landscape. Native trees such as Jamun, Dimoru, Bot, Ahat and Hijal should be planted selectively along suitable peripheral areas to provide food, nesting opportunities and shelter, without obstructing open wetlands and feeding grounds.

Equally, local communities must become partners in conservation. Training village youth as Pakshi Mitras (Friends of Birds), incentivising farmers to maintain bird-friendly buffer zones and involving former hunters in responsible ecotourism could reconcile livelihoods with biodiversity protection. The Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, set up a system for participatory management.

Sand mining along the Ranganadi also warrants scrutiny because alterations in sediment movement and river hydrology can compromise the wetland’s water regime.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited should undertake an avian-risk assessment of overhead high-voltage transmission lines and examine bird-flight diverters, insulated equipment and other appropriate mitigation measures. Illegal extraction from the riverbed must also be strictly monitored, with adequate protection for the wetland’s hydrological catchment.

Satajaan’s greatest attraction is already written across its evening sky. The government must ensure that bureaucratic indecision, unregulated tourism and ecological neglect do not deprive future generations of this spectacle. Let Satajaan develop as a destination where tourism follows nature, rather than nature being sacrificed to tourism.)