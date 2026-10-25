Why students using social media 24X7 feel more isolated than ever before

Dr. Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

A student sits alone in a hostel room. The door is closed. The lights are dim. On the screen in front of him, 500 friends are online. Group chats are buzzing. Stories are updating every minute. Notifications are pouring in. And yet, he feels completely alone. This is the great paradox of our time. We are more connected than any generation in human history, and yet loneliness has become an epidemic — especially among students. We have thousands of contacts, but very few connections. We have endless conversations, but very little companionship.

How did we reach here? Connected, but not close

Social media promised closeness. It promised that distance would no longer matter. A student in Assam could talk to a friend in Delhi, London, or New York in a second. And it has delivered on that promise — technically.

But there is a difference between contact and connection. A “like” is not a conversation. A “seen” is not listening. A comment saying “nice pic” is not friendship. Most online interaction is quick, shallow, and performative. We share what looks good, not what feels true. We post our successes, not our struggles. So a student can spend 6 hours on social media and still not have one honest conversation about how he is really feeling. He knows what everyone is doing, but no one knows what he is going through.

The Performance of Happiness — Social media has turned life into a stage. Every student feels pressure to appear happy, popular, confident, and successful. The profile must look perfect. The stories must look exciting. The captions must sound witty. Behind this performance, real emotions are hidden. A student who is failing in exams posts a smiling selfie. A student who is homesick posts a party video. A student who is heartbroken posts a motivational quote. When everyone is performing happiness, no one dares to admit sadness. The result is a silent loneliness — everyone feels alone, but everyone thinks they are the only one feeling it. This is why a student can feel loneliest not when he is alone, but when he is scrolling and seeing others apparently enjoying life.

FOMO: The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is one of the most powerful and painful emotions of the digital age. A student sees his classmates at a party he was not invited to. He sees friends travelling without him. He sees others getting internships, awards, and relationships. Instantly, his mind says: Everyone is moving ahead. I am left behind. This constant comparison creates anxiety and isolation. Instead of enjoying his own life, he keeps watching others’ lives. Instead of building deep friendships, he chases the fear of being excluded. Ironically, FOMO makes students spend more time on social media, which makes them feel more lonely. It is a vicious cycle.

The death of deep friendship: True friendship needs time, patience, and presence. It needs long walks, late-night talks, shared failures, and uncomfortable silences. It needs seeing a person without a filter — tired, bored, angry, and vulnerable. Social media has replaced this slow friendship with fast friendship. We add a friend in one second, and unfollow in one second. We block when there is a misunderstanding, instead of talking it out. We send a voice note instead of visiting. Many students today have large networks but no “3 a.m. friend” — no one they can call in a crisis. They have followers, but no confidants. When exams fail, when family problems arise, when mental health dips, the screen offers no shoulder to cry on.

Alone Together: In college canteens, in buses, in parks, you will see groups of students sitting together — one staring at one’s own phone. They are physically together, but mentally elsewhere. This is what sociologists call “alone together.” Conversation has become interrupted. Eye contact has become rare. Listening has become shallow. If a phone buzzes in the middle of a heartfelt talk, attention shifts instantly. Over time, students lose the skill of deep listening and deep sharing. And without deep sharing, loneliness grows. Because loneliness is not the absence of people around you. Loneliness is the absence of feeling understood.

Why students are most vulnerable: Students are at a stage of life when identity, belonging, and self-worth are being formed. They are away from home for the first time. They are under academic pressure. They are searching for acceptance. Social media exploits this vulnerability. Algorithms show them content that triggers insecurity — perfect bodies, perfect grades, perfect relationships. The more insecure they feel, the more they scroll. The more they scroll, the more insecure they feel. For many students, the phone becomes an escape from loneliness, and also the cause of it.

How do we heal? The cure for loneliness is not less technology. It is more humanity.

1. From scrolling to talking: Students need to be encouraged to have one real conversation a day — without a phone in hand. A 20-minute face-to-face talk is more healing than 200 messages.

2. From followers to friends: Quality matters more than quantity. Having two or three friends with whom you can be completely honest is far better than having 2,000 followers.

3. From performance to honesty: We need a culture where it is okay to say, “I am feeling low.” Colleges should have safe spaces, peer support groups, and counselling where vulnerability is respected, not judged.

4. From virtual to real community: Clubs, sports, music, volunteering, and community service create real bonds. When students work together for a common purpose, loneliness disappears naturally.

5. Digital boundaries: No phone during meals. No phone one hour before sleep. One day a week with limited social media. These small disciplines can restore mental peace and make room for real life.

A final thought: The hyper-connected world gave us the tools to reach anyone, anywhere, anytime. But it forgot to teach us how to be with someone. A student does not need 1,000 likes to feel loved. He needs one person who listens. He does not need 100 online groups to feel belonging. He needs one community where he is accepted as he is.

Loneliness is not a personal failure. It is a social condition created by a culture that values online presence over human presence. If we want to end this epidemic, we must put down our phones, look up, and look at each other — and say, with sincerity, “I am here for you.” This is because in the end, no Wi-Fi connection can replace a human connection.