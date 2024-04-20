World Earth Day 2024: History, Theme And Significance

World Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 every year, is an example to mankind’s determination to preserve and protect our planet. As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, it is important to reflect on its history, understand its importance and recognize the important role it plays in advancing environmental awareness and action around the world.

History and Emergence of the World Earth Day

World Earth Day has emerged out of its roots in the environmental movement of the 1960's. The movement was inspired by growing concerns about environmental degradation, pollution and the impact of human activities on the planet. In response, US. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin proposed the idea of ​​a national day focusing on the environment.

On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day was celebrated. Millions of people across America mobilized to participate in demonstrations, clean-up drives and educational events. The increased activity led to significant environmental legislation including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).