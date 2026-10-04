Zubeen Garg as a Poet

HIMANGSHU RANJAN BHUYAN

( himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Zubeen Garg is remembered primarily as a singer, composer, music director, filmmaker, actor and one of the most influential cultural figures of contemporary Assam. Yet, behind these familiar identities existed another creative personality that deserves greater attention - Zubeen Garg, the poet. His poetic works reveal a different dimension of his artistic mind, one that often remained overshadowed by his extraordinary musical career. His two poetry collections, Shabda Anubhuti, published in 2009, and Zubinar Padya, published in 2018, provide an important entry point into this less-discussed aspect of his creativity. These works demonstrate that his relationship with words was not limited to writing lyrics for songs. Poetry offered him a freer space to express his thoughts, conflicts, observations and philosophical reflections without the structural requirements of music. His poems engage with life, love, nature, loneliness, death, society, cultural concerns and the uncertainty of human existence. What immediately distinguishes his poetic expression is its directness. He does not appear excessively concerned with ornamental language or elaborate poetic devices. Instead, he frequently uses simple and familiar words to communicate complex ideas. Beneath this simplicity lies considerable intellectual restlessness. His poems often encourage readers to look beyond the immediate experience and consider the social and human realities behind it. Thus, Zubeen Garg's identity as a poet should not be treated merely as an extension of his identity as a musician. Poetry enabled him to reveal a quieter, more reflective and sometimes more uncompromising side of his creative personality. It also demonstrates that his artistic concerns extended beyond music to questions about human life and society.

A significant characteristic of Zubeen Garg's poetry is its engagement with social reality. His poems do not remain confined to personal emotions or private experiences. They frequently turn towards the world inhabited by ordinary people. Inequality, exploitation, hypocrisy, cultural decline and the erosion of human values form part of the social landscape reflected in his poetic consciousness. His response to these realities is often direct and critical. Rather than romanticising society, he attempts to expose its contradictions. This gives his poetry a distinct element of protest. His protest, however, is not simply an expression of anger. At a deeper level, it reflects his dissatisfaction with conditions that undermine human dignity and compassion. His concern for people who experience deprivation and social marginalisation emerges from a broader humanistic outlook. His closeness to ordinary people also helped shape the language and perspective of his poetry. He often writes from within the social reality he observes rather than from the position of a distant intellectual commentator. His poems question changing values and the increasing influence of material interests in contemporary life. At the same time, they reveal a desire for a society based on dignity, responsibility and mutual concern. His rebellious voice, therefore, contains a constructive impulse. He questions the existing social order because he believes that a better order is possible. This combination of criticism and humanism gives his poetry much of its strength. The poet does not simply describe the darkness around him; he also creates a moral space from which that darkness can be questioned. His poetry consequently becomes a form of social reflection, where personal sensitivity and public consciousness often meet.

Love and nature constitute another important dimension of Zubeen Garg's poetic world. His treatment of love is not confined to conventional romantic expression. Love appears alongside loneliness, memory, separation, pain and the search for meaning. There is tenderness in his poems, but there is also vulnerability and uncertainty. The beloved is sometimes associated with natural images, allowing personal emotion to merge with the surrounding landscape. Hills, fields, moonlight, birds and other elements of nature are not merely decorative images. They become ways of expressing the inner condition of the individual. Nature provides a space for memory, reflection and the search for peace. This relationship between human emotion and nature is especially meaningful in the context of Assam, whose landscape has deeply influenced its literary and artistic imagination. Zubeen's poetry carries a strong sense of this environment while remaining concerned with universal questions of existence. Even when sadness dominates, his poems do not necessarily surrender to despair. There is often an underlying vitality that suggests the possibility of continuing life despite suffering. His reflections on youth, love, loneliness and death consequently become part of a broader search for the meaning of life. At certain moments, this search acquires a spiritual dimension, where worldly experience seems to move towards questions of existence and the unknown. His poetry, therefore, brings together the personal and the universal. A private emotion becomes a reflection on human life, while a natural image becomes a means of understanding the human condition. This movement between the outer world and the inner self gives his poetry its particular emotional depth.

The language of Zubeen Garg's poetry is equally important in understanding his literary personality. He was not primarily concerned with following established poetic fashions or displaying technical sophistication. His greater concern was to communicate his thoughts clearly and honestly. Consequently, many of his poems adopt a simple, direct and conversational manner of expression. The words may be ordinary, but the ideas behind them can be complex. This contrast between simple language and serious thought is one of the notable features of his poetry. His poems sometimes move away from conventional expectations of poetic beauty and rely less on ornamentation, regular rhythm or elaborate imagery. Instead, the central idea occupies the foreground. At times, his expressions appear deliberately hard because the subject itself demands an uncompromising treatment. This gives his poetry a certain roughness and individuality. There is also an important distinction between his songs and his poems. Songs naturally require melody, rhythm and musical movement, whereas poetry provided him with greater freedom for intellectual reflection. Yet both forms reveal his deep engagement with emotion and human experience. His poems may contain symbols and images, but these generally serve the central thought rather than becoming an end in themselves. Even a brief poem can carry a meaning that extends far beyond its immediate words. His economy of expression often leaves space for the reader to interpret and reflect. This makes his poetry less dependent on elaborate form and more dependent on thought, experience and emotional truth.

Zubeen Garg's place as a poet should, therefore, be considered an independent part of his larger creative legacy. His extraordinary reputation as a musician and cultural personality has naturally received greater attention, but his poetry provides another important record of his intellectual and emotional world. His poems reveal an artist constantly questioning life, society, relationships and human existence. Protest, love, nature, loneliness and philosophical reflection frequently intersect in his work. A personal experience can become a social observation, while a social observation can return to a question about the individual. This movement between the personal and the collective gives his poetry a wider significance. His contribution as a poet may not necessarily lie in creating a completely new formal school of Assamese poetry. Its significance lies more in the distinctive voice he brought into the literary space. He wrote with little concern for artificial ornamentation and allowed his experiences, observations and convictions to determine his expression. His poems remind us that a major artist cannot always be understood through a single medium. The same person who communicated through melody could also communicate through silence, thought and written words. Zubeen Garg's poetry thus deserves to be read not merely as an additional aspect of his musical career but as an independent expression of his creative consciousness. His poems preserve his engagement with Assam, society, nature and human life. They reveal a poet who preferred honesty to ornament, thought to superficial emotion, and questions to easy answers. In that sense, the poet within Zubeen Garg remains an important part of understanding the many-sided creative personality that he represented.