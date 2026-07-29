11 security personnel injured in two separate J&K road accidents

Srinagar: Eleven security men were injured on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts in two separate road accidents, officials said.

Officials added that 11 security forces personnel, including an officer, were injured in two separate road accidents in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. "A bunker vehicle carrying CRPF and police personnel skidded off the main road at Wachi in Shopian district late on Monday night."

"Seven CRPF personnel, including an Inspector, sustained injuries in the accident and a local policeman was also among the injured," an official said.

"In another accident, three ITBP personnel were injured when a civilian pick-up van rammed into their temporary bunker in Pahalgam in Anantnag district after losing control, the officials said, adding the driver of the vehicle was also injured.

"Any foul play is ruled out in these accidents," officials said. (IANS)

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