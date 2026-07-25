13 killed as massive landslide crushes vehicle in Himachal’s remote Pangi Valley

SHIMLA: At least 13 people, including a six-month-old infant, were killed after a massive landslide struck a Tata Sumo carrying 15 passengers in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Pangi Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday.

The accident occurred near Karunallah on the Udaipur-Pangi road when huge rocks crashed onto the vehicle, which later caught fire under the debris. Two passengers survived by jumping out moments before the vehicle was crushed.

The Tata Sumo was travelling from Kullu to Pangi after the Udaipur-Killar road, which had remained closed due to earlier landslides, was reopened. Police said the passengers had been stranded overnight in Tindi because of the road closure.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Badana said all 15 occupants, including the driver, were heading towards Pangi Valley through the Udaipur-Killar route. Personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police and local administration launched rescue operations immediately after the incident.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said teams from the Lahaul-Spiti Police and district administration rushed to the spot. Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain, unstable weather and continuous rockfalls.

Bharmour MLA Janak Raj said the Deputy Commissioners of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti had been instructed to expedite rescue and relief operations.

The Killar-Udaipur road, passing through the remote Chamba region, is highly vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls during the monsoon.

The district administration urged people not to spread or believe unverified information and to rely only on official updates.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the tragedy and directed the Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner to personally supervise rescue and relief operations at the site. (IANS)

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