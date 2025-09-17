14th Pension Adalat resolves 652 long-pending grievances of elderly, family pensioners

New Delhi: The recently launched 14th Pension Adalat has resolved 652 grievances related to the super senior and family pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh, chaired the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan here on September 10. The Adalat aims for redressal of 894 long-pending grievances, relating to family pension matters.

Of the 894 cases, 652 grievances were resolved on the spot, underscoring the efficiency of this initiative in delivering timely justice to pensioners, the Ministry said.

These include from 21 Departments and Ministries, belonging to the Departments under the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Finance, Railways, Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, etc.

Singh lauded the initiative of conducting the pension adalats for its ‘whole of government approach’ by bringing together all the concerned departments on one platform for expeditious and effective resolution of grievances. “The initiative has not only expedited grievance redressal but also reinforced the government’s commitment to pensioners as active contributors to society,” he said.

The Adalat brought relief to hundreds of pensioners and their families, many of whom had been struggling for years. The list includes Haryana’s Kamala Devi, an 84-year-old widow of the late Sardar Singh, who retired from the 9th Bn CRPF on August 3, 1976. Devi’s pension, pending since July 21, 2021, was resolved along with arrears.

Another is Madhya Pradesh’s Sangita Tomar, the spouse of the Late Sh. Mangal Singh Tomar, a BSF Head Constable who died on duty on August 10, 2024, had raised a request to resolve the delay in the family pension. The family pension started along with arrears. Sakira Begam, widow of late Rafi-ul-Islam (Havildar), belonging to West Bengal, had not received the correct family pension arrears. Adalat has processed her arrears.

Earlier, Singh informed that up to the 13th Pension Adalat held in June 2025, a total of 25,831 cases were taken up, out of which 18,481 cases were successfully resolved by various Ministries and Departments.

He emphasised that the Pension Adalats are not just grievance-redressal forums but a mechanism of justice delivery, especially to the most vulnerable – widows, super senior citizens, and family pensioners. (IANS)

Also Read: 1.45 Crore Cases Resolved in 4th National Lok Adalat of 2024, Settling Rs. 7,462 Crores

Also Watch: