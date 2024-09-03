2 Indian Coast Guard Pilots Missing After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea

AHMEDABAD: A massive search operation has been launched by the Indian Coast Guard after one of its helicopters with four aircrew, including two pilots, onboard, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast during a rescue operation on Monday night.

One diver has been found while the other diver and the two pilots are still missing and efforts to locate their whereabouts is underway.

The condition of the diver recovered from the sea is reported to be stable.