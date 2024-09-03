2 Indian Coast Guard Pilots Missing After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea

AHMEDABAD: A massive search operation has been launched by the Indian Coast Guard after one of its helicopters with four aircrew, including two pilots, onboard, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast during a rescue operation on Monday night.
One diver has been found while the other diver and the two pilots are still missing and efforts to locate their whereabouts is underway.
The condition of the diver recovered from the sea is reported to be stable.
The Indian Coast Guard informed that the incident unfolded when the chopper was approaching the vessel for the evacuation mission.
The Coast Guard has deployed four ships, and two aircraft for search operation.
“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.
“ICG ALH helicopter with 4 aircrew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation,” it added.
The rescue operations took place in different talukas of Porbandar and Dwarka districts.
It is worth noting that as many as 33 stranded individuals were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard helicopter from the dangerous situation amid gusty winds and low visibility on the first day of the operation.
The Indian Coast Guard carried on with its relentless efforts on the second day as they managed to rescue 28 individuals, thereby taking the total number of lives saved to 61.
