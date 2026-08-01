2,273 Indian nationals deported from US this year: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that 2,273 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States to India between January 1 and July 31, 2026. In comparison, 3,567 Indians were deported from the US during 2025.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to work closely with foreign governments on deportation matters. He explained that before accepting any deportee, Indian authorities verify the person’s nationality through due diligence. Only after confirming that the individual is an Indian citizen does the government facilitate their return.

Jaiswal reiterated India’s consistent position against illegal migration while supporting legal and regulated migration channels. He said that whenever foreign governments refer individuals claiming to be Indian nationals, authorities conduct background checks and nationality verification before processing their return.

The MEA maintained that this verification process has been followed in all deportation cases from the United States. (IANS)

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