24 Arrested in West Bengal for Defrauding US Citizens of Rs 30 Crore via Fake Call Centre

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police in West Bengal have arrested 24 people on charges of defrauding US citizens of crores of rupees by posing as technical support from companies such as Amazon and Apple, police said on Thursday. Acting on the allegations, officers of the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station raided Eco Space in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday night. Police arrested 24 people during the operation.

According to the police, American citizens were allegedly defrauded of around Rs 30 crore through a fake call centre. (IANS)

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