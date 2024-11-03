24-Year-Old Woman Detained For Sending Death Threat To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have detained a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Fatima Khan who lives with her parents in Ulhasnagar area in Maharashtra's Thane district. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology but is mentally unstable, as per the police.

The Mumbai Police received a threat message on Saturday evening which warned that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be killed like former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique if he doesn't resign from his post within 10 days.