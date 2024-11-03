24-Year-Old Woman Detained For Sending Death Threat To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have detained a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.
The woman has been identified as Fatima Khan who lives with her parents in Ulhasnagar area in Maharashtra's Thane district. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology but is mentally unstable, as per the police.
The Mumbai Police received a threat message on Saturday evening which warned that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be killed like former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique if he doesn't resign from his post within 10 days.
The message was received by the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell from an unknown number. An FIR is yet to be registered in this case.
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's security has been tightened following the death threat. The police have stepped up vigilance as he is expected to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the upcoming November 20 state assembly elections.
