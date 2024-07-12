2S in Train Booking: What Is It? Learn about Second Sitting in Indian Railways

For example, the cost of an AC berth in a train will be higher than that of a sleeper. It is important to understand the various types of seats and their qualities on trains. They can choose any seat on a train according to their preferences.

2S should not be confused with AC Chair Car in trains. AC Chair Car also provides sitting, but with air conditioning in the trains. 2S will not provide air conditioning to passengers. While traveling in 2S class, you will have access to additional basic facilities.

2S class amenities include a charging port, restroom, reading light, fan, emergency exit window, and so on. Some trains have a 2S class, which includes a small table for passengers. Also, do not mix 2S class with common coaches on Indian trains.