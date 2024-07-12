2S in Train Booking: What Is It? Learn about Second Sitting in Indian Railways

In Indian Railways, 2S represents the second sitting class for passengers. 2S is a seating class with benches. The seats in the 2S class can be connected or spaced apart slightly. Also, the seats in the 2S class may or may not have a cushion. Many individuals purchase a 2S seat on a train because this class is reserved. The second sitting class, or 2S class, is the lowest reserved class in Indian trains.
Indian trains provide a variety of seating options. For example, you can pick between an AC coach and a sleeper coach. Your train ticket price is determined on the type of seat you choose.
For example, the cost of an AC berth in a train will be higher than that of a sleeper. It is important to understand the various types of seats and their qualities on trains. They can choose any seat on a train according to their preferences.
2S should not be confused with AC Chair Car in trains. AC Chair Car also provides sitting, but with air conditioning in the trains. 2S will not provide air conditioning to passengers. While traveling in 2S class, you will have access to additional basic facilities.
2S class amenities include a charging port, restroom, reading light, fan, emergency exit window, and so on. Some trains have a 2S class, which includes a small table for passengers. Also, do not mix 2S class with common coaches on Indian trains.
2S Class in Reservations
In 2S class, you must reserve a seat in advance. 2S seats are often benches and can be reserved online. A 2S seat in a train will not have sleeping amenities because it is simply for seating. It's an excellent choice for a short (4-5 hour) journey. For extended travels, book a sleeper/AC berth if you need to sleep. . 2S coaches typically have seats in a 3*3 arrangement.
Some 2S coaches can accommodate a 3*2 seating layout. Not all trains must feature a 2S carriage. For example, ANVT Humsafar (12595) lacks a 2S coach. Before traveling or booking a train, one can look for a 2S seat.
Difference between 2S and General Seating
There is a difference between 2S and general seats in trains. Although some trains' seats may appear to be similar, there is a distinction between 2S and general seating. In a train, second sitting (2S) is a reserved class, whereas general seating is unreserved.
For example, when you order a general train ticket, you do not receive your seat number. If you have a general ticket, you can sit in any of the general coaches. But if you book a 2S seat in a train, you will be assigned a specific seat number.
Because your 2S seat is reserved, you are the only one who can sit in it. General class can get crowded, so if you have a long journey, you should avoid taking it.
Fare of the 2S class
2S seating has the lowest fare of any reserved class in trains. For example, the typical pricing for sleeper seats from Delhi to Lucknow is roughly INR 350, while 2S sitting tickets are around INR 175. An online ticketing platform allows you to check the 2S seating pricing for any train. For short distances, passengers prefer 2S seats.
