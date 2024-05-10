5 Indian Sailors Onboard An Israeli-Linked Vessel Seized By Iran Released

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors onboard an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed.

It also informed that the Indian sailors had departed from Iranian territory during the evening.

The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).