5 Indian Sailors Onboard An Israeli-Linked Vessel Seized By Iran Released

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors onboard an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed.
It also informed that the Indian sailors had departed from Iranian territory during the evening.
The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.
"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East due to the war in Gaza, the Israel-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard.
The container ship, identified as MSC Aries, was sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy seized the vessel, which was last seen on April 12.
Earlier, Ann Tessa Joseph hailing from Kerala's Thrissur and one of the 17 Indian crew members onboard the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' that was seized by Iran on April 13, was released and returned safely to her homeland on April 18.
The Ministry of External Affairs assured that the other detained Indian nationals are safe, informing that the sailors will be released once their contractual obligations are accomplished.
"One girl who was there has returned. We had asked for consular access for these 16 people and we received that and our officers met them. Their health is good and there is no problem of any kind on the ship. Concerning their return, there are some technicalities and contractual obligations. Once they are done, it will decide their return," MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a weekly press briefing on April 25.
Meanwhile, Iraj Elahi, the Iranian Ambassador to India, has also affirmed that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not detained and assured that they are free to go.
