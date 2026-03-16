6 test positive for drugs in Telangana farmhouse raid; TDP MP among them

HYDERABAD: Six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in the Moinabad area of Rangareddy district, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team after receiving information about a gathering being held at a farmhouse without prior permission.

Speaking about the operation, EAGLE Force Superintendant of Police R Giridhar said the team entered the farmhouse after receiving specific inputs and found a person carrying a firearm. “We conducted a raid on a specific farmhouse where we found that one person was using a weapon. When we entered the farmhouse, our officers heard some sounds. They immediately rushed to the scene and captured one person who was holding a pistol,” he told ANI.

Giridhar added that another individual was found carrying empty rounds and that all those present were immediately detained. “Officers took all of them, 11 people, into custody immediately. They conducted a drug test on them and five of them tested positive. We conducted all the procedural activities and they were taken to the hospital for blood sample testing,” he said.

According to the officer, one additional person tested positive in the blood sample examination, taking the total number of people who tested positive for drugs to six. “One person, in addition to the five people, tested positive. So, a total of six people were found to be positive. We handed them over to local police, who will take further steps,” he added.

Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that, based on information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission, police conducted a raid at around 9:30 PM on Saturday. He said that Pilot Rohit Reddy was one of the five people present at the party who tested positive in the drug test.

The 10 people present included former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy.

“Out of these, five people tested positive in the drug test - Rohit Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy,” the DCP said, adding, “For further investigation, all of them have been sent for additional sample tests. After receiving the complete reports, legal action will be taken accordingly,” DCP Gautam said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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