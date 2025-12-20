79 departures cancelled: Delhi Airport, IndiGo & AAI issue advisory amid cold wave

NEW DELHI: In the wake of travel advisories issued due to cold weather and smog, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday reported that flight operations were affected by dense fog, adding that visibility is now improving. The passenger advisory noted that arrivals and departures are continuing, though some delays may occur.

The airport said on Thursday that operations were conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility.

However, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, noted that fluctuating visibility in Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar has led to changes in flight schedules, adding that operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve.

“Our teams on the ground are prioritizing safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through goindigo.in/plan-b.html,” the advisory mentioned.

As winter sets in across northern India, dense fog continues to envelop Delhi and other states, reducing visiblity in the early morning hours and disrupting flight and airport operations. Consequently, 79 departures, including 2 international and 73 arrivals, including 2 international, were cancelled on Friday from the Delhi Airport.

The national capital, Delhi, experienced poor air quality on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)

