‘90% of Mahayuti MLAs won by rigging’, Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegations on the BJP, stating that 90 per cent of the Mahayuti MLAs in Maharashtra have won because of “vote chori”.

Raut’s reactions came two days after Rahul Gandhi’s recent claims, alleging “vote theft” of approximately 6000 votes from Karnataka’s Aland assembly constituency. Earlier this year, the Congress MP had alleged the deletion of around 100000 names from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency by the Election Commission, and helping the BJP in rigging elections.

“Such people have been elected in Maharashtra of whom even people are not aware they are MLAs. They became the MLAs because of ‘vote chori.’ 90% of MLAs of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, or the BJP have become so by stealing or rigging votes,” Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in the national capital and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “people who are destroying Indian democracy”.

He claimed that a “certain group of people” are systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for Congress.

“I am going to show the youth, the people, proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I will also show you the methods by which votes are added, deleted and show you how it is done,” Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference at the Congress headquarters.

“In election after election, someone, some group of people have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly who are voting for opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, minorities are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100 per cent proof of it. I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof. I am somebody who loves my country, Constitution, the democratic process and I am protecting that process. I am not going to be based on 100 per cent proof that you can determine,” he added.

Talking about the Aland constituency in Karnataka he alleged that around 6 thousand votes were deleted fraudulently by unknown people who used software and impersonated real voters.

“In Aland, Karnataka, 6018 votes, somebody tried to delete these votes. We don’t know the total number of votes deleted in 2023 elections, but somebody got caught. It was caught, by most crimes, by a coincidence. What happened was that the Booth Level officer noticed that her uncle’s vote has been deleted. When she checked she saw that her neighbour had deleted the vote,” he added. (ANI)

