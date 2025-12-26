92,000 government jobs, over 2 lakh private sector jobs provided: Rajasthan CM

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working with strong commitment to create new employment opportunities for youth in sectors such as tourism, solar energy, industry and others. He stated that under the government’s target of generating 4 lakh government and 6 lakh private sector jobs over five years, nearly 92,000 government jobs have already been provided, while recruitment for more than 1.53 lakh posts is currently underway. In addition, over 2 lakh employment opportunities have been created in the private sector.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new Youth Policy will be introduced soon.

The Chief Minister was addressing the State-Level Employment Fair at Commerce College on Thursday, organized on the occasion of the completion of two years of the state government. He said the employment fair reflects the government’s vision of prioritizing employment, skill development and entrepreneurship.

More than 100 employers from over 20 sectors of the private industry participated in the fair. He added that such employment fairs will continue to be organized regularly in every district to ensure sustained local employment opportunities. The Chief Minister emphasized that there has not been a single paper leak during the government’s two-year tenure, unlike the previous regime, when youths suffered immensely due to repeated paper leaks. Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s message of 1893 - “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved” - he said that the 21st century belongs to India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly progressing towards becoming a global leader. Sharma said the government has worked with a clear roadmap over the past two years, prioritizing water, electricity, industry and employment. (IANS)

Also Read: Bhajan Lal Sharma government annuls 9 districts, 3 divisions formed in Gehlot regime