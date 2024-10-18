‘Aaditya Thackeray puppet of urban Naxals’: Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Thursday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for a debate on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and said that the latter has become the “spokesperson for the urban naxals.”

Addressing the reporters on Thursday, Ashish Shelar said that the project is a necessity and a priority project, adding that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad are peddling lies.

“Aaditya Thackeray seems to have become the spokesperson of urban Naxals. Without studying the subject (Dharavi) in detail, Aaditya Thackeray is speaking like an ignorant. I have seen that these people have been trying to set a narrative regarding Dharavi and the re-development work,” Ashish Shelar said.

He challenged Aaditya Thackeray and Varsha Gaikwad in a debate on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

“Uddhav ji and the people of his party- Aaditya Thackeray and Varsha Gaikwad have started this false narrative regarding Dharavi. I openly challenge Aaditya for a debate. I want to ask Aaditya and Varsha that 70 per cent of the homes in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will go to Marathi people, Muslims and Dalits. It is their rightful home, so why are they putting roadblocks by creating a false narrative?” he asked.

Mumbai BJP president said that the government survey is still going on to determine eligible and ineligible residents.

“Right now, the government survey is still going on to determine eligible and ineligible residents. So far only around 20,000 structures have been surveyed. So how can Aaditya Thackeray claim that 7 lakh people will be sent out of Dharavi? Who gave him this number? I ask Aaditya why are you misleading people?” he added.

“He is talking about ownership. The entire ownership of Dharavi will be with DRP, which is a Government of Maharashtra agency. DRPPL will construct the houses and hand them over to DRP,” he said.

Ashish Shelar challenged Aaditya Thackeray to show a single document to prove 1,800 acres of land had been given to Adani. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Kashmir is ours and will remain ours’: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

Also Watch: