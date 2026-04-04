Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rift deepens as MP Raghav Chadha, leaders clash

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has publicly reacted after being removed as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, while party leaders, including Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj, lashed out at him, intensifying the internal rift within the party.

Chadha took to social media on Friday, asserting that he had been “silenced, not defeated” in the aftermath of his removal. In a video message, he expressed that he had always raised issues concerning ordinary citizens in Parliament, such as the problems faced by delivery workers, rising food prices, food adulteration, and the tax burden on the middle class. He questioned why these concerns were being suppressed and why he was being stopped from speaking in the Rajya Sabha. Chadha further claimed that the party had communicated with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to prevent him from speaking, questioning the rationale behind this move. “Is speaking on public issues a crime? Have I committed any mistake or done anything wrong?” he asked.

Chadha also thanked the public for their continued support, urging them to keep standing by him. He concluded his message with a poetic note: “Do not mistake my silence for defeat. I am like a river that can turn into a flood when the time comes. Jai Hind.”

However, the response from party leaders was swift and harsh. Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a video counter-statement, accused Chadha of abandoning his moral high ground and aligning himself with the Centre. Bharadwaj mocked Chadha’s previous public image, suggesting that he had fallen from an “exalted” position to one of “disgrace.” He also criticized Chadha for focusing on trivial matters like samosas instead of addressing larger national issues. “A small party has a limited time, and it is more important to talk about the larger issues of the country,” he said.

Anurag Dhanda, AAP’s Media In-charge, joined the criticism, accusing Chadha of developing “cold feet” and failing to support the party’s cause. Dhanda emphasized that fearlessness was a core identity of AAP, and questioned Chadha’s reluctance to speak out on issues like the arrests of AAP workers in Gujarat and the curtailment of voting rights in West Bengal. “If someone fears PM Modi, will they fight for the country?” Dhanda asked, further questioning Chadha’s commitment to the party’s principles. (IANS)

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