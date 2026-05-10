Aam Aadmi Party turned Punjab into ATM for corruption: Ravneet Bittu

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, while launching a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, said the party’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann constantly invoke the names of invaders and Mughal rulers because their “style of functioning resembles the same mindset”.?

He said ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly, and officials of the Aam Aadmi Party are “repeatedly being caught in corruption cases and that the Punjab government has turned the state into an ATM for corruption and exploitation”.

He said when the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab, it projected itself as a symbol of honesty and clean governance, but today several of its ministers and leaders are facing serious corruption allegations.

Ravneet Singh remarked that the long list of ministers removed by the Aam Aadmi Party government itself “reflects the deep-rooted corruption within the administration”.

He said in a democracy, Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers are not chosen from someone’s pocket; they are elected by the people.

Referring to Assam and West Bengal, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growing strength reflected the people’s trust, and that Kejriwal must respect democratic values and institutions.

Ravneet Singh alleged that Chief Minister Mann has been using cases and pressure tactics against leaders and ministers of his own party to politically weaken and control them.

He claimed that leaders, including Aman Arora, were targeted through selective cases and intimidation for political reasons.

He said the people are now fed up with the “theatrics and gimmicks” of the Aam Aadmi Party and are demanding accountability and development.

Ravneet Singh said Chief Minister Mann should move beyond political drama and focus on governance and the welfare of Punjab.

The Union Minister asserted that the people of Punjab now understand that the Aam Aadmi Party has no emotional or cultural connection to the state and maintains only a “transactional relationship” with it.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the dignity and pride of the Sikh community have risen across the country.

Ravneet Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to resolving all major issues related to Punjab, including Chandigarh, Punjab’s river waters, Bhakra Beas Management Board, and matters concerning Sikh prisoners.

He stated that just as Article 370 was removed and terrorism and Naxalism were effectively tackled in the country, Punjab’s issues too would be resolved under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership. (IANS)

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