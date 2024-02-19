AAP, Congress mutually decided to go solo in Punjab: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: (IANS) Rebuffing rumours about all not well in opposition bloc INDIA, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it is "mutual decision" of the AAP and Congress to go solo in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections, and there are no differences between them.

Talking to reporters about AAP's decision to go it alone in Punjab, Kejriwal, who met Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi for lunch, said that the decision was mutual and there is no hostility over this.

The Chief Minister said that the AAP is holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi as not going for it will make things easy for the BJP.

Since a decade, the BJP has been winning all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

Earlier, when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced AAP's decision contest all 13 seats in the state, Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa had said that is what the grand old party wants exactly.

Recently in an interview to a private TV channel, Bajwa had said: "We cannot go with AAP in Punjab, as AAP is the ruling party and Congress is in opposition."

Reacting to the development, the BJP termed the opposition alliance as "opportunist".

