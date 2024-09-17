AAP Selects Atishi Marlena as Delhi's New Chief Minister, Succeeding Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP nominated its new Chief Minister of Delhi in the name of Atishi Marlena on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, had put forward the name of Atishi for this very post. Atishi was further elected as the leader of AAP's Legislative Party in Delhi.

At present, Atishi is handling 11 portfolios in Kejriwal's government. It happens to be the highest number of departments a minister has handled so far in the Delhi government.

The AAP will go in for a crucial legislative party meeting on Tuesday to ratify the new chief minister. A special session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on September 26 and 27.

Last week, following his release on bail in the liquor policy case, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that he would resign as Delhi Chief Minister.

This comes after Kejriwal informed about his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had conveyed that he will sit only on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The present Delhi Chief Minister will tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM today. Meanwhile, the new legislative party leader will, in the very same hour, stake claim to the post of Chief Minister.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had met party leaders of the Political Affairs Committee one-on-one on Monday with regard to the deliberation process for the next Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the meeting of PAC took place at Kejriwal's official residence.

"He sought one-to-one feedback from each leader over his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go to the second round," Bharadwaj informed reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal demands that the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections be pre-poned to November this year alongside the Maharashtra state elections, ahead of the scheduled February elections set for the national capital.