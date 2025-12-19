AAP’s Anurag Dhanda slams MGNREGA changes, calls them anti-poor

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday said that the changes being made to the MGNREGA scheme reflect the BJP’s policy of eliminating the poor and handing over all the country’s money to the rich. He mentioned that the government are furthering the same policy and is reducing the central government’s contribution from 100 percent to 60 percent. “I think the changes made to the MNREGA scheme reflect the BJP’s policy of eliminating the poor and handing over all the country’s money to the rich. This seems to be furthering that same policy. You are reducing the central government’s contribution from 100 percent to 60 percent,” he said. He also mentioned that the Centre’s decision is against the labourers, which will lead to the withdrawal of the poor by the central government. There will be strong protests against it nationwide. (ANI)

