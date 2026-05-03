Abhishek Banerjee alleges ‘BJP attempting to threaten people through central forces’

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to threaten the party's cadre, including women, in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, Abhishek Banerjee encouraged party workers to stand up against the BJP's "unfair means" to influence the elections.

"BJP is attempting to threaten our people, women, through central forces. Every gram, lane they went and assaulted women. Didn't spare kids. A certain section of media is also helping them," he said.

"They will try all their might to use unfair means, but we have stopped them throughout, and we will continue to do so," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee also rejected the exit polls that have projected the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, stating that even they don't believe that they are forming a government.

"Exit polls, which are shown by the media, even the BJP does not believe they are forming the government. They are aware of the reality. I want to put this on record that TMC will get more seats in comparison to 2021." He said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the counting agents, dismissing the exit poll projections and recognising them as an attempt to "manipulate the stock market."

"We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now."

She further accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing brutality against TMC workers and affirmed that the affected will be rewarded.

"The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF," she said. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP to win less than 50 seats: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee