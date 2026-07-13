Abhishek Banerjee faces Health Department probe in Sebaashray case

Kolkata: West Bengal health department has initiated a probe based on a police complaint filed against Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member over the erstwhile community healthcare outreach initiative ‘Sebaashray’ launched by him at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, where a woman had accused that her right limb had to be amputated following wrong line of treatment at the camp.

Following the complaint registered by Malati Biswas at Rabindra Nagar Police Station on Friday, the state health department decided to commence a parallel and independent investigation.

“The affected woman and her family members will arrive with all relevant documents in the matter at the Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, by 11 a.m. on Monday. Senior officials of the state health department will listen to their points in the matter, examine the documents and take necessary action accordingly,” a state health department official said.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint filed by Biswas, the cops at the Rabindra Nagar Police Station have also started an investigation into the matter after registering an FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, his absconding executive assistant, Sumit Roy and others. In the complaint filed at Rabindra Nagar Police Station under the Diamond Harbour Police district, Biswas had claimed she went to the ‘Sebaashray’ free health camp with a complaint of knee pain, and the doctor there prescribed her some medicines. (IANS)

Also read: Two complaints filed at West Bengal police stations against Abhishek Banerjee