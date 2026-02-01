Abhishek Banerjee slams HM Amit Shah over his statement regarding Anandapur fire

KOLKATA: Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the death of 25 people in Anandapur warehouses fire, Trinamool Congress's all-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that the Centre should take responsibility for the death of 140 people in West Bengal due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) fear.

Shah targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deaths in Anandapur and claimed that the state government was trying to shield the culprits.

In response to this, Abhishek Banerjee said, "If the state government is responsible for 25 deaths, then isn't the central government responsible for the 140 deaths in the SIR process? The BJP engages in vulture politics over dead bodies. This is unfortunate."

Speaking to media persons outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Abhishek claimed that the police arrested the factory owner immediately after the incident. "They (BJP leaders) are frequently visiting Bengal now because elections are approaching. The people will give the answer. Nirav Modi also travelled abroad with the Prime Minister. It is normal for industrialists to travel abroad with the Chief Minister. But engaging in dirty politics over a tragic incident is an old tactic of the BJP."

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that it is not possible for the government to monitor what is happening inside a private factory's warehouse. He said as soon as the news was received, the government and the district administration took appropriate action and made arrests. (IANS)

