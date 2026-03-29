Adani Defence delivers 1st 'Made in India' LMGs to Indian Army

NEW DELHI/GWALIOR: Adani Defence & Aerospace, a leading player in India's aerospace and defence, has delivered 2,000 indigenously manufactured 'Prahar' Light Machine Guns (LMGs) 7.62 mm to the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India's small arms manufacturing capability, it was announced on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the Gwalior facility is also geared to manufacture close quarter battle (CQB) weapons for the Indian Armed Forces, further expanding India's indigenous small arms capability.

The historic delivery of the first batch of LMGs was completed in seven months, 11 months ahead of the contracted schedule. The First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realised in six months against a stipulated 18-month development timeline. Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) followed, enabling a rapid transition to full-scale manufacturing.

The event was attended by A. Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces. Manufactured at the Adani Defence's Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India's first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub, the Prahar LMG significantly reduces reliance on imported infantry weapons and strengthening defence self-reliance. (IANS)

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