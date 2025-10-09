Adopt Swadeshi, it will spur growth and create more jobs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Navi Mumbai: Speaking after inaugurating the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to adopt Swadeshi to empower the country and its citizens.

“Adopt swadeshi. Garv se kaho swadeshi, which should become the mantra of everyone and also of the market. If the people start purchasing Swadeshi goods and give gifts, the money will come back to the economy, which will spur growth and jobs,” he noted.

He also claimed that the GST reforms have benefited the people and the country a lot, saying that during the recently concluded Navaratri, there were bumper sales of various goods.

PM Modi emphasised that youth and employment have been the focus of the BJP-led government, saying that the government is pursuing the Viksit Bharat mission.

He slammed the previous Congress-led UPA government for not attacking Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, saying that the country would like to know under whose pressure the then government took the decision. PM Modi criticised the then UPA government led by Congress, asserting that due to its weak policies, the terrorists got power and continued their activities.

“It has not only weakened the country but also the national security. However, for the BJP-led government, the country and national security have been of paramount importance. It was also visible during the Operation Sindoor as the befitting reply was given to Pakistan,” he said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government for stalling various development projects, which cost the country heavily.

He said that the inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and other connectivity projects will strengthen the city’s position as a global hub of growth and opportunity. He further stated that the Mumbaikar’s long wait for a second airport ended today with the inauguration of the first phase of NMIA.

“With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai’s infrastructure and boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of this dynamic city,” he added.

“NMIA is a perfect symbol of culture and prosperity, and it has a glimpse of Viksit Bharat. Farmers can be connected with Europe and Gulf countries, and they can send their produce to global markets. Small and medium industries will benefit, revenue will increase, and new industries will come,” he said.

He also recalled the contribution of Loknete DB Patil to the service of people and his work for the farmers. PM Modi said his devotion to farmers and people was great, and it will inspire others. He said that the country has emerged as a major player in the aviation sector, adding that the government wants India to become an MRO hub. (IANS)

