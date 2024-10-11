After revenue deficit projections for Delhi, Atishi throws this challenge to BJP

New Delhi: After the Finance Ministry flagged Delhi’s revenue deficit projections for the year 2024-25, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday responded by challenging the BJP to show even one state where they govern with a profit.

“BJP governs 22 states. I challenge them to name one where they are in profit. I will present Delhi’s accounts, and let the BJP do the same for any state they control,” Atishi said during a press conference here on Thursday.

She expressed confidence in Delhi’s financial management and promised to present the government’s accounts for public scrutiny.

In a key decision at a cabinet meeting, Atishi announced an increase in the MLA fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore annually.

She said, “The Delhi government made a significant move by increasing the MLA fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore per year. No other state in the country has allocated such a large amount as the MLA fund.”

At the same time, Atishi accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena of political manoeuvring, after her belongings were allegedly removed from the Chief Minister’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.

She claimed the BJP, unable to win in Delhi, is now attempting to seize control of the Chief Minister’s official residence.

“BJP could not defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections. They could not form a government. So, they run Operation Lotus. They put our ministers and leaders in jail as a conspiracy but still, they fail to break our party and government. Now when all their tricks have failed, they want to occupy the Chief Minister’s residence. Aam Aadmi Party leaders have not come into politics for big bungalows and cars. If needed, we will work for the people even sitting on the road,” she said.

She said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is focused on serving the people of Delhi, even if it means working from the streets.

Atishi also accused LG Saxena of engaging in “cheap politics,” alleging that he stalled Delhi government projects, empowered criminals, and illegally ordered the felling of 1,100 trees. (IANS)

Also Read: Ratan Tata: Renowned Business Leader & Philanthropist, Leaves Lasting Legacy at 86

Also Watch: