Ahead of floor test, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

Patna: Days after the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on February 7.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar.

Though, it would be a courtesy meeting, it is of importance as it comes before the February 12 floor test of the NDA Government in Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national Capital.

Earlier, the former National President of the JD-U and Munger MP Lalan Singh met Modi.

At present the NDA has 128 MLAs including 78 of BJP, 45 of JD-U, 4 of HAMS and one Independent. The total number of seats in Bihar Assembly is 243. (IANS)

Also Read: Government rakes in Rs 600 crore as penalties from taxpayers’ delay in PAN-Aadhar link

Also Watch: