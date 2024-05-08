Air India Flight Chaos: 86 Flights Cancelled as Crew Stage Mass Sick Leave

GUWAHATI: At least 86 Air India Express flights were canceled because a large number of cabin crew members called in sick suddenly and turned off their phones. This caused disruptions to both international and domestic flights.

The crew members are reportedly protesting against new employment terms at the airline, which is now owned by the Tata Group. The airline management is working to contact the protesting crew members.

"Our cabin crew called in sick unexpectedly, starting last night, causing delays and flight cancellations. We're talking to the crew to find out why this is happening and our teams are working hard to reduce any inconvenience to our passengers," said a spokesperson for Air India Express.