Ajit Doval reiterates call for peaceful dialogue in Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, discussing bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the meeting, NSA Doval reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. “Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Mr. Rustem Umerov met NSA on 17 April 2026. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. Later in the day, Umerov also called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. “Glad to meet Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine today. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. (IANS)

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