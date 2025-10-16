Ajmer Dargah row: Hindu Sena chief files fresh petition seeking sealing of site

Jaipur: The dispute over the Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple took a new turn on Wednesday. Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena, has filed a fresh petition in Ajmer Civil Court (West) No. 1, demanding the immediate sealing of the area inside the Dargah complex where a temple is claimed to have existed, along with the installation of CCTV cameras to preserve alleged evidence. In his petition, Gupta stated that the activities taking place in the disputed area could lead to the destruction or tampering of vital evidence, potentially affecting a fair probe. He urged the court to ensure the protection of the section of the site where, according to him, a picture of Lord Shiva is engraved on a wall and a Shivalinga is believed to be present. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 17, 2025. Making a fresh allegation, Vishnu Gupta has accused the Ajmer Dargah Committee of attempting to erase or damage religious symbols and artefacts under the guise of renovation and repair work. He claimed that such actions could compromise crucial evidence that might help establish the presence of the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple within the Dargah premises. “The court must act quickly to prevent the destruction of evidence and ensure transparency through CCTV surveillance,” Gupta said in his plea. The dispute dates back to September 2024, when Vishnu Gupta initially moved the Ajmer Civil Court, asserting that the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple existed within the boundaries of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, one of India’s most revered Sufi shrines. (IANS)

