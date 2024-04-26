Akhilesh Yadav’s big hint on Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha candidature from Amethi

Kannauj: Amid the reports of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that everyone will gather in Uttar Pradesh now.

Replying to the question “Now that you have come to Kannauj, is your friend (Rahul Gandhi) going to come (contest) to Amethi”, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Sab aayenge ab toh (Everyone will come now), mehfil toh ab UP mein hi sajegi (The gathering will be in Uttar Pradesh only).”

Akhilesh Yadav was in Kannauj where he filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Akhilesh while he was filing his nomination.

Akhilesh Yadav was electd to the 13th Lok Sabha from Kannauj in a by-election in 2000. He was then re-elected twice from the same constituency in 2004 and 2009. He took over as UP CM in 2012 and returned to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as an MP from Azamgarh. In 2022 he resigned from the LS to be a part of the UP Assembly.

Voting on the Kannauj seat will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13.

Earlier, the party declared Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhilesh’s nephew and son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, as its candidate.

As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is contesting on 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state. (ANI)

