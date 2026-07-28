All parties agree to discuss anti-paper leak Bill on July 28: Sources

The deadlock in Parliament over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is expected to be resolved as all major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion on Tuesday, sources said. Both Houses of Parliament were earlier adjourned for the day amid disruptions from the Opposition members. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system. The initiative taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the continuous dialogue maintained within the House have yielded positive results. As per sources, Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday. This Bill, introduced in the backdrop of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, aims to effectively curb paper leaks, cheating, organised examination mafias, and other unfair practices in public examinations. (ANI)

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