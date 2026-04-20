All you need to know about Women’s Reservation framework and new bills

New Delhi: The Central government on April 16 introduced three important Bills in the Lok Sabha to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. These were the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The move aimed to ensure that women could benefit from the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as early as the 2029 general elections by delinking the reservation from the lengthy process of the next Census and subsequent delimitation.

Here is a clear summary of all you need to know about the Women’s Reservation Bill and the recent developments:

Q 1. What were the three Bills introduced by the Central government in the Lok Sabha on April 16?

A. The Central government introduced three key Bills in the Lok Sabha: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Q 2. Why were these three Bills tabled in the Lok Sabha?

A: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam provides that reservation for women will be implemented based on delimitation after the Census conducted post-2026. Waiting for the full Census and delimitation would have delayed the benefit of 33 per cent reservation even for the 2029 general elections. Therefore, to ensure timely benefits for half the population, the government decided to delink the implementation of the Act from this condition.

Q 3. What benefits could these bills have produced if they had been passed?

A. If passed and approved, these Bills would have enabled women to receive 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha as early as the 2029 general elections.

Q 4. Why was delimitation linked with the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, and why was there a proposal to increase seats?

A. Delimitation means finalising the boundary of a constituency and is essential for implementing women’s reservation. The limit on seats in the Lok Sabha was set at 550 in 1976 when India’s population was 54 crore. Today, the population is about 140 crore. Therefore, it is important to increase the number of seats to provide fair representation of people in Parliament.

Q 5. Was there any attempt to modify the Delimitation Commission Act for political advantage? Would ongoing state elections be impacted?

A. The government proposed no change to the Delimitation Commission Act. The existing legal framework remains intact, and any recommendations of the Commission would require parliamentary approval and Presidential assent. Ongoing elections, including those in states like Tamil Nadu or West Bengal, would not be affected as elections up to 2029 will be conducted under the current system.

Q 6. What was the rationale behind increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850?

A. The proposal was based on a proportional expansion approach. A uniform 50 per cent increase in seats would maintain the proportion for all states and union territories. Applying this principle to the current 543 seats would lead to approximately 816 seats. Therefore, the upper limit on seats was increased from the current cap of 550 seats in the Lok Sabha to 850 seats.

Q 7. Would southern or smaller states have been adversely affected by the new delimitation proposal?

A. All states would see a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats. Southern states would not face any reduction in representation; rather, their overall share would remain stable. For example, Tamil Nadu's seats would increase proportionally, ensuring no disadvantage.

Southern states currently hold 23.76 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha with 129 seats out of 543. After the proposed increase, their share would be approximately 23.87 per cent with 195 seats out of 816. Their proportional representation would thus stay almost the same, protecting their influence in Parliament while giving every region more voices overall.

Q 8. Would states that have controlled population growth face any disadvantage?

A. No, as the increase in seats was proposed uniformly across states, their proportional representation would remain unchanged or slightly improve.

Q 9. Would the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes be affected?

A. The process of delimitation ensures proportional reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. With an expanded House, the number of reserved seats would increase significantly, thereby strengthening their representation.

Q 10. Was this Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced to delay the caste census?

A. The government has already started a time-bound programme for the caste census. The process includes a detailed enumeration, and caste-related data will be recorded during the population count phase.

Q 11. Why was there no separate quota for Muslim women within the reservation framework?

A. The Constitution of India does not provide for reservations based on religion. Reservation policies are based on social and economic backwardness, as laid out in the Constitution.

Q 12. Why was women’s reservation not implemented in the 2024 general elections?

A. Implementing the reservation requires delimitation of seats. Delimitation is an extensive consultative process that takes about two years to complete. Therefore, these Bills, including the Delimitation Bill, were brought in Parliament for implementing women’s reservation.

Q 13. Why was the Women’s Reservation Bill introduced in 2023 if it was not to be implemented immediately?

A. The Bill was introduced and passed in 2023 to establish the legal and constitutional framework for women’s reservation. Its unanimous passage reflected broad political support at the time, enabling the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Q 14. Why was a separate Union Territories Bill required?

A. The Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry are governed by separate legal provisions. Therefore, specific amendments were required to implement women’s reservation in these regions, necessitating a separate Bill. (IANS)

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