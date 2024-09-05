Allahabad High Court Passes Judgement Calling Poker And Rummy As Games Of Skill, Not Gambling

ALLAHABAD: In a landmark verdict, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that poker and rummy are games requiring skills as opposed to just being considered as sheer gambling.

A division bench comprising Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Manjeev Shukla delivered this judgement on Wednesday.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by DM Gaming Private Limited, which challenged an earlier decision made by the Agra City Commissionerate, who had not allowed the company to run these games as a gaming unit.

DM Gaming Private Limited approached the court to raise objection against the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Commissionerate of Agra, on January 24, 2024.