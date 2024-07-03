Amarnath yatra: Army averts major mishap on National Highway 44

Ramban (J&K): The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragedy on National Highway 44 after a vehicle moving from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, Punjab lost control due to brake failure.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Jammu, "The jawans of the Indian Army along with JK Police attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into a gorge by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle." Meanwhile, the 40 passengers travelling panicked and started to jump out of the vehicle and injured themselves in the process. The ten injured include 6 men, 3 women and a child. The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana.

Meanwhile, in another incident of road-related accident, the cleaner of a school bus carrying 36 students and teaching staff died on the spot after it collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Tuesday.

Several students were also injured in the mishap.

The accident occurred when the truck hit the school bus from behind, causing it to overturn, the official said. The deceased has been identified as D Chinna Malleswara Rao (60). The mishap took place on the 16th National Highway in Kavali, Nellore district. The bus belonged to RSR International School, police said. (ANI)

