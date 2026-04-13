Amarnath Yatra to run from July 3 to August 28; registrations open April 15

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra will start this year on July 3 and will conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. The office of the Lt. Governor posted on X, “The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence this year on 3 July 2026 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026, spanning a total of 57 days. The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026.” The L-G also said that the advance registration for the Yatra will begin on April 15 via both offline and online modes. This facility will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country. (IANS)

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